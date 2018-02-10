Hallmark’s ‘Very, Very Valentine’: Learn All About the Cast & the Movie

Crown Media

Tonight Hallmark continues its Countdown to Valentine’s series with Very, Very Valentine, another delightfully romantic movie in a beautiful setting. Tonight’s movie premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) on Saturday, February 10, 2018. The movie stars Hallmark favorites Danica McKellar and Cameron Mathison. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have about the movie in our comments section below. Join in the discussion with other readers.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s movies live, see our story here.) If you miss the movie tonight, you can see encore presentations on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m., Feb. 17 at 5 p.m., Feb. 18 at 1 p.m., Feb. 19 at 6 p.m., and March 8 at 4 p.m.

Here’s the synopsis for the movie from Hallmark: “Helen, a kind hearted and shy florist, meets the perfect man at a Valentine’s Masquerade Ball. She enlists the help of her best friend Henry to track him down.” Another synopsis reads: Helen works in a flower shop and her best friend Henry at the botanical gardens. At a masquerade gala, she thinks a masked man is Henry but he’s actually off working. Enchanted by the dashing stranger, Helen is disappointed when he abruptly races off, dropping his rose boutonniere. Love-struck, she recognizes the rose and goes out in search of the man.”

Danica McKellar stars as Helen. McKellar has a long and successful history in TV and film. Her appearances include The Wonder Years (Winnie Cooper), The West Wing (Elsie Snuffin), Dancing with the Stars, The Wrong Woman (Lifetime), and many Hallmark movies including Perfect Match, Crown for Christmas, Wedding Bells, Campfire Kiss, and My Christmas Dream. McKellar is also the founder of McKellarMath.com and bestselling books that tackle math education. She’s not just an actress, she’s also a mathematics genius. She recently starred on Hallmark’s Coming Home for Christmas.

Cameron Mathison stars as Henry. He’s well known for his role as Ryan Lavery on All My Children. He’s co-anchored quite a few TV shows, including Entertainment Tonight, Good Morning America, and 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Many Hallmark fans will recognize him from A Christmas to Remember, At Home in Mitford, Murder She Baked, Holidaze, The Christmas Ornament, Window Wonderland, and more. He’s also starred in numerous additional TV shows and movies, including My Gal Sunday, Along Came a Nanny, See Jane Date, Any Mother’s Son, Dancing with the Stars, Hot in Cleveland, The Drew Carey Show, Desperate Housewives, Castle, F/X, Hope & Faith, CSI, JAG, The Exes, The Surrogate, 54, Washed Up, and is known by many for his role as Ryan Lavery on All My Children.

Also starring in the movie are:

Damon Runyan (Charles)

Mary Long (Aunt Carol)

Andrea Runge (Beth)

Howard Hoover (Mr. Grey)

M.E. Lewis (Pastor Evans)

Steffan Brogren (Mr. Carlisle)

Jorja Cadence (Sarah)

Jill Frappier (Judie)

Catherine McGregor (Tina)

Rhyswyn Trenhaile (Peter)

Michael Gordin Shore (Charles)

Ryan Laplante (Vendor)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

