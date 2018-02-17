Hallmark’s ‘Wedding March 3’: Learn All About the Cast & the Movie

Crown Media

Tonight Hallmark continues its Valentine’s series with Wedding March 3: Here Comes the Bride, another delightfully romantic movie with a fun, comedic touch. Tonight’s movie premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) on Saturday, February 17, 2018. It’s the third in Hallmark’s Wedding March series, and fans are absolutely thrilled to see their favorite characters again. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have about the movie in our comments section below. Join in the discussion with other readers.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s movies live, see our story here.) If you miss the movie tonight, you can see encore presentations on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m., Feb. 25 at 3 p.m., and March 18 at 9 a.m.

Crown Media

Here’s the synopsis for the movie from Hallmark: “It’s a full Valentine’s Day weekend at the Inn when Olivia and Mick host Mick’s sister and her fiance, Mick’s daughter and her boyfriend, and Olivia’s mother and her boyfriend. Things get chaotic when Mick’s sister decides to have her wedding at the Inn that weekend and Mick’s daughter announces plans to drop out of college.”

Crown Media

Jack Wagner reprises his role as Mick for the movie. His many credits include When Calls the Heart, Ray Donovan, General Hospital, Melrose Place, The Bold and The Beautiful, Hot in Cleveland, Castle, Monk, and 16 movies of the week for which he was producer on several. Wagner was also featured in Season 14 of Dancing with the Stars.

Crown Media

Josie Bissett stars as Olivia. Her credits include Melrose Place, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, When Calls the Heart, Pregnant at 17, Christmas with Tucker, Paper Angels, The Hogan Family, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, The Fire Above, Dare to Love, tDeadly Vows, Baby Monitor: Sound of Fear, I Do, They Don’t, Book of Love, and more. She’s also hosted numerous shows.

Crown Media

Gabrielle Miller stars as Bonnie. Her credits include Corner Gas, Robson Arms, Trading Christmas, Christmas at Cartwright’s, Good Witch, Garage Sale Mystery, Down River, Person of Interest, Lost Girl, The Listener, Satisfaction, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Peter Benson (Sean)

Sarah Grey (Julie)

Mitch Ainley (Wyatt)

Susan Hogan (Nora)

Serge Houde (Johnny)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

Crown Media

Crown Media Peter Benson, Gabrielle Miller Peter Benson, Gabrielle Miller

Crown Media Jack Wagner, Sarah Grey Jack Wagner, Sarah Grey

Crown Media Susan Hogan Susan Hogan

Crown Media Serge Houde Serge Houde

Crown Media

Crown Media Sarah Grey, Mitch Ainley Sarah Grey, Mitch Ainley

Crown Media

Crown Media

Crown Media

Crown Media Sarah Grey, Aaron Pearl Sarah Grey, Aaron Pearl

Crown Media

Crown Media

What did you think of the movie? Let us know in the comments below.