‘Homeland’ Season 7 Cast & Top Spoilers

Tonight is the season 7 premiere of Homeland. This season will consist of 12 episodes and will begin airing tonight on Showtime at 9pm ET/PT. The show has earned a two-season renewal, meaning that fans have another season to look forward to after seven ends.

Homeland picks up with Carrie leaving her job at the White House and moving to DC, where she decides to live with her sister, Maggie. Her focus this season? To release the 200 members of the intelligence community who were arrested last season, thanks to President Keane.

Elizabeth Marvel will be returning to portray Keane this season. Her right-hand man, David Wellington, played by Linus Roache, will also return.

New Cast Members

In September, TVLine announced that Dylan Baker had joined the cast as a recurring guest star. Baker will play Senator Sam Paley, “a maverick U.S. Senator from the Southwest who is aggressively investigating Keane’s abuse of power.” The actor received his Masters in Fine Arts from Yale, and is perhaps best known for Revolutionary Road and Trick ‘r Treat.

Actor Morgan Spector, known for his work on The Mist and Boardwalk Empire, will also be joining the cast as Dante Allen. TVLine reports that he will be playing an old friend of Carrie’s “who is also investigating Keane and the people she’s detained.”

Mackenzie Astin will play a recurring role as Carrie’s brother-in-law, Bill. This season, he lands a job in the Keane administration. Maury Sterling, Jack Weber, and Linus Roache have all been upped to series regulars.

Courtney Grosbeck has been cast as Josie, Carrie’s youngest niece. According to Spoiler TV, Josie is “the kind of teenager who protests the administration on weekends.”

Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

TVLine reports that Carrie will spend the season reeling from Quinn’s death. Speaking to the outlet, co-creator and showrunner Alex Gansa says, “Quinn’s death and Carrie’s grief for him are everywhere – coloring her every thought.” Gansa also says that Quinn’s loss drives Carrie to “reassess what’s really important in her life.”

The trailer above reveals another huge spoiler: Saul getting released from prison and being hired as Keane’s National Security Advisor.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gansa opened up about how Trump’s administration will affect the season. He tells the outlet, “We’re telling a bit of a parallel story to what’s happening in the real world… Obviously the Trump administration is a little embattled and a little isolated and facing their own difficulties with the national security establishment and what they call ‘the deep state.’ Our administration, the Keene administration, is facing much the same issues but from the reverse — Trump is a conservative administration, Keene is more liberal administration, but a lot of the issues are the same”

Be sure to tune into the season 7 premiere of Homeland tonight at 9pm ET/PT.