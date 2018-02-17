‘Irreplaceable You’: Meet the Cast of the new Netflix Movie

Netflix is releasing original content all the time; every week Netflix releases new TV shows and movies. While not all of the content is original, some of it is. Irreplaceable You is a new Netflix original romantic drama.

Irreplaceable You released on February 16 on Netflix. The film is a romantic drama that follows a woman after a cancer diagnosis. After being diagnosed, Abbie starts to seek a future girlfriend for her current fiance just in case she does not survive to be a part of his future.

The couple, who had been together since they were 8 years old, must navigate through the unknown as Abbie receives her treatments and tries to find someone for Sam to be with when she’s not around. The film runs for 1 hour and 36 minutes. It was directed by Staphanie Laing. Watch the movie on Netflix here.

Read on to meet the cast of Netflix’s new movie.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Abbie

Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars as Abbie, one of the main characters in the new movie. Mbatha-Raw was born in Oxford, England. As a child, Mbatha-Raw joined the local acting group Dramascope and appeared in the pantoime at Oxford Playhouse every year from the age of 11. Mbatha-Raw appeared in TV series such as Bad Girls, Doctor Who, and Touch. She also starred in movies including Beyong the Lights, Jupiter Ascending and the biopic Free State of Jones.

Michiel Huisman as Sam

Michiel Huisman stars as Abbie’s long-time significant other, Sam. Huisman is a Dutch actor, musician, singer and songwriter. He has acted in both Dutch and English language TV series and films. Huisman is known for his role as Ellis Jones in The Age of Adaline and Daario Naharis on Game of Thrones. He has played recurring roles on TV in both Nashville and Orphan Black. Huisman has also released more than 3 albums, some with his band and a solo album.

Steve Coogan as Mitch

Steve Coogan stars as Mitch. Coogan is an English actor, stand-up comedian, impressionist, screenwriter and producer. Coogan began his career as a voice artist for a puppet in the show Splitting Image. He also produced voice-overs for advertisements. After starring in The Parole Officer and 24 Hour Party People, Coogan grew in the film industry. He has since been a voice actor in movies such as Despicable Me 3, Minions and The Secret Life of Pets. He also starred in Northern Soul, The Trip to Spain and Mindhorn.

Timothy Simons as Dominic

Timothy Simons stars as Dominic. Simons is an American actor and comedian. He’s best kown for his role as Jonah Ryan on Veep. For that role, he has received 3 nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy series. Simons has also starred in acting roles in The Interview, Christine and The Boss.

Also Starring

Jacki Weaver as Estelle

Kate McKinnon as Glass Half Full Kate

Zach Cherry as Jim

Jessie Ennis as Melanie

Glenn Fisher as Mean Phil

Zabryna Guevara as Dr. Michaelson

Brian Tyree Henry as Benji

Rick Holmes as Dr. Kessler

Allana Masterson as Sally

Gayle Rankin as Mira

Erin Richards as Amber