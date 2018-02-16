Is ‘Blindspot’ on TV Tonight?

NBC

Unfortunately, Blindspot fans are going to have to wait a couple more weeks for their favorite show to come back. Blindspot is taking time off for the Olympics. It will return Friday, March 2.

When we last left off on February 2, the plot had refocused on Roman’s plan to take down Crawford. The episode also centered on Avery, Jane’s biological daughter. Although the FBI helped save Avery from Roman, her fear has become an obstacle, keeping her from trusting anyone. And when Weller and Jane begin to ask Avery questions, she remains tight-lipped, worried they will throw her into a cell and have her memory erased, like Roman.

Despite her hostility, Avery did offer up that her search had been for the man who led her father to kill himself. That man, we come to learn, is Hank Crawford.

What else do we know about Avery, so far? She was born when Remi was just 16 and was later adopted by Bob and Elsa Drabkin. On her search for Jane, Avery meets Weller, and admits to him that she always knew she was adopted; she says she became curious about her biological parents when her adoptive parents passed away.

On Blindspot, Avery, who’s fluent in German, is played by actress Kristina Reyes, who fans may recognize from Shades of Blue, where she played Monica, The Following, and The Blacklist. As a child actress, Reyes played a recurring role on the series The Naked Brothers Band.

Blindspot returns March 2 in an episode titled “Warning Shot”. The synopsis reveals: “A surprising visit from Nas (Special Guest Star Archie Panjabi) leads the team to investigate a dangerous piece of technology that was stolen from the NSA. Roman (Luke Mitchell) and Blake (Guest Star Tori Anderson) grow closer as they attend a high-stakes poker game.” The promo makes it clear that this piece of technology has the power of mass destruction.

When we last saw Nas, her reputation was falling apart after what’s become known as the Sandstorm fiasco. Now, fans are curious if she’s trying to clear her name in an act of redemption.