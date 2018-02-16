Is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on TV Tonight?

ABC

Unfortunately, fans are going to have to wait a couple weeks for another episode of Grey’s Anatomy. The “Thank God It’s Thursday” lineup has taken a quick break for NBC’s Winter Olympics.

The show will return March 1, 2018, with the crossover event between Scandal, and How to Get Away With Murder. But the excitement doesn’t end there.

The Hollywood Reporter recently compiled a list of information fans should know heading into an exciting three-episode stretch on March 1. Here’s what you should know:

Grey’s Anatomy, 8pm

At 8pm ET/PT, Grey’s Anatomy will air “You Really Got a Hold On Me”, where Seattle firefighters head to Grey Sloan with the hopes of saving two boys from a house fire. Jaina Lee Ortiz, who will star in the new ABC spinoff Station 19, will make her debut on this episode of Grey’s.

The doctors of Grey Sloan will also prepare for the Grey Sloan Surgical Innovation Contest, which involves Amelia bringing Tom to help consult with a particular patient.

Scandal, 9pm

Scandal’s March 1 episode, titled “Allow me to Reintroduce Myself” follows Olivia Pope, as usual. This time around, she gets a visit from Annalise Keating, who’s looking to fast-track a suit to the Supreme Court.

How to Get Away With Murder, 10pm

In this episode, we’ll learn the fate of Annalise’s case, which Olivia Pope has tried to get in front of the country’s highest court.

In an interview with Deadline recently, Pete Nowalk was asked how the idea of a Scandal/How to Get Away With Murder crossover came about. He said, “At the beginning of the season, my writers and I were planning out Viola’s entire arc and something in her story organically came up that was very appropriate for Scandal. When I went to Shonda, she heard it. I said, we don’t have to do it, Viola’s arc doesn’t need this, but it’s possible that their stories could cross really organically. She actually pulled up a clip of something from Scandal and their side of the story coalesced perfectly. So it was one of those serendipitous things where we both realized it was good for both characters, and it almost felt like we had been planning it since last season.”

The episodes will be tied together over a two-hour arc. Offering a bit more detail, Nowalk says, “I’ll say the whole two hours takes place in the same setting, and they have that arc over those two hours together.”