Is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on TV Tonight? 2/22/18

ABC

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial, and fans are wondering when the show will return. Unfortunately, Grey’s Anatomy and the TGIT lineup has taken some time off for the Winter Olympics.

There will be no new episode of Grey’s on tonight. The show will return March 1, 2018. That night will also be the crossover event between Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder.

Next Thursday’s 3-episode stretch is bound to be exciting, and The Hollywood Reporter recently released an article giving all the details.

Jaina Lee Ortiz Will Make Her ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Debut at 8pm ET/PT

Jaina Lee Ortiz will be making her Grey’s Anatomy debut next Thursday. Ortiz is set to star in the spinoff series Station 19, which will come to ABC on March 22.

The episode is titled “You Really Got a Hold on Me”. Ortiz, who plays firefighter Andy Herrera, shows up at Grey Sloan hospital after rescuing two boys from a house fire. The trailer shows that her hand is lodged in one of the boy’s stomachs and the doctors quickly tell her that if she removes it or even moves it a bit, the boy could die. Meredith then tells her, “You can do this,” suggesting she’s going to have to perform a surgical procedure, even though she’s not a doctor.

Scandal/HTGAWM Crossover

The crossover will last two-hours, beginning with one episode of Scandal. In the episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Olivia meets none other than Annalise Keating, who she hopes can help her bring a class-action suit to the Supreme Court.

In Scandal’s episode, “Lahey v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania”, we focus even more on Annalise and Olivia, and whether or not the latter will get the opportunity to argue her case.

In an interview with Deadline, How to Get Away with Murder creator Peter Nowalk was asked if Annalise and Olivia team up to do something together. He revealed, “If I were a viewer, the thing I would want to see is Kerry and Viola in a scene together, that was really the reason to do it. To have storyline together and really shed light on both of their characters in a new way. That, of course, means that Annalise is in Olivia’s world during the Scandal episode, so she’ll be meeting the Scandal characters, and Olivia is in the Murder world, and she’ll be meeting some of the Murder characters. You’ll see that crossover.”

Be sure to tune into the crossover, along with an all-new episode of Grey’s Anatomy, next Thursday, March 1, beginning at 8pm ET/PT.