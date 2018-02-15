Why Isn’t ‘Scandal’ on TV Tonight?

Photo Credit: ABC - Nicole Wilder

Tonight you may be gearing up for a new episode of Scandal, but we are sorry to tell you that you will have to wait. In fact, the entire line-up on ABC for tonight, and for next Thursday, has been postponed. The Bachelor Winter Games five-episode special is airing on Tuesday and Thursday nights this week and next. Then, ABC should be resuming it’s normal schedule.

This is the final season of the show and there are 18 episodes scheduled, which means there are seven episodes left. The next new episode is episode 12 and it is titled “Allow Me to Reintroduce Myself”. The episode will air on March 1, 2018 and will be directed by actor Tony Goldwyn, who stars on the show as well. This is actually a special episode that will reportedly start a crossover event that ends on How to Get Away with Murder for the season 4 episode 13.

Last week, episode 11 of the show aired and the official Xfinity plot description from the episode read, “Mellie’s plans to name Jake as her new chief of staff push Olivia to make sure that does not happen; Quinn wonders how long Rowan intends to keep her and Robin hidden: Abby, Huck and Charlie decided that it’s time to move forward.” To catch up on episodes of the show and to watch the show live when it airs, you have a few options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch ABC online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free if you’re in a select market:

With episode 12 being a cross-over episode, immediately followed by How to Get Away With Murder, the two casts will overlap. According to Carter Matt, the official plot description for Scandal’s episode states, “In the midst of moving on from the White House, Olivia gets an unexpected visitor in criminal defense attorney Annalise Keating, who seeks her help in fast-tracking a judicial reform class action to the United States Supreme Court. However, after Olivia’s recent fall from political grace, it’s going to be more challenging than ever to get the support they need, on a special, TGIT Crossover Event episode.”

And, as for How to Get Away With Murder and it’s cross-over episode with Scandal, the synopsis of their episode reads, “As Annalise’s class-action case hangs in the balance, a meeting with the esteemed Washington D.C. fixer, Olivia Pope, proves to be crucial in getting the opportunity to argue her case in the nation’s highest court. Meanwhile, Bonnie discovers concerning information pertaining to Simon that threatens to expose what really happened during night he was shot, on a special, TGIT Crossover Event episode.” How to Get Away With Murder will air immediately after Scandal, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the ABC network.