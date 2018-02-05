John Mahoney Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

John Mahoney, 77, died on February 4, 2018. TMZ learned from Mahoney’s publicist that he passed away in hospice care in Chicago. Mahoney is remembered for his role as Martin Crane in Frasier, but had plenty more roles in a career spanning more than 30 years.

CelebrityNetWorth.com estimates Mahoney’s net worth to be at $16 million. Gazette Review, Net Worth Post, and TheRichest all estimate his net worth to be at $15 million.

1. He Reportedly Made Six Figures Per Episode of Frasier

John Mahoney acted in 263 episodes of Frasier from 1993 to 2004 as Martin Crane, the down-to-Earth, no-nonsense ex-cop and father of Frasier and Niles.

According to The Daily Mail, Mahoney became was one of the highest paid British stars on U.S. TV. The publication said that he was reportedly making £400,000 ($558,660) per episode.

Frasier co-creator Peter Casey talked with writer, director, producer, and MLB announcer Ken Levine on his blog about Mahoney’s involvement with the show. When he pitched the character of Martin to NBC, he told them to picture Mahoney. NBC President Warren Littlefield said that if they could get Mahoney, he would be pre-approved for the role. After Mahoney read the script for the pilot, he agreed to the role.

John Mahoney was nominated for two Golden Globes awards in 1994 and 2001, both for his work in Frasier.

2. He Escaped a War-Torn Manchester But Later Bought a House There

Mahoney was born in Blackpool, Britain on June 20, 1940. According to an interview with The Guardian, he and his family had to evacuate to Blackpool from Manchester during World War II. His family then moved back. “When I was growing up there, I was playing in the air-raid shelters and bombed-out buildings,” he told the publication. “I associate Manchester with need and want and ration books… with dirt and smoke and smog and fog. I know all that’s gone now, but that’s what stays in my head.”

He eventually moved to Illinois. He joined the US army and studied literature in college to speed up his citizenship process.

According to The Guardian, Mahoney bought a house in Stockport, Manchester in the late 90s. His brother Bernard and sister-in-law Sue live there and he occasionally came over to stay.

3. He Worked as an English Teacher and an Editor Before Becoming an Actor

While studying in college, Mahoney worked as a hospital orderly. He then taught English at Western Illinois University and then became an editor for The Journal for the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Hospitals according to The Guardian.

While the editorial job was great and had good pay, Mahoney found himself in a “very dark period” of his life. He told The Guardian that he’d come home from work and just drink in front of the TV while getting more and more miserable. “I knew I had to do some thing with my life,” he told the publication. “I had a terrific job, I could come and go as I pleased, but it was so stultifying.”

After joining an eight-week acting class and being cast in a production of The Water Engine, Mahoney quit his job. He landed his first big stage roles after actors either called in sick or left for better paying roles. He was then invited by John Malkovich and David Mamet to join Steppenwolf Theatre Company. He would go on to win the 1986 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for his performance in The House of Blue Leaves among other honors.

In addition to Frasier, Mahoney had roles in The Simpsons, ER, and more.

Mahoney’s career wasn’t limited to theatre and TV. He also had roles in Flipped, Barton Fink, Say Anything…, The Iron Giant, Antz, and many more.

4. He Lived a Mostly Private Life

While he lived in Chicago, Illinois, Mahoney lead a mostly private life. According to The Guardian, he loved eating out, going to the movies, and spending the weekend fishing.

“I come from a secretive Irish family,” Mahoney told the Chicago Tribune. “I cherish my privacy.”

He told The Guardian that he gambles recreationally and recalls spending hours playing cards with his friends from Steppenwolf. However, he prefers nickel and dime poker and never lost more than $30 an evening.

5. He Never Married & Has No Children

Although Mahoney had many long-term relationships, he never married.

“I was never very mature in my relationships with women,” he told The Guardian. “First sign of conflict, I was gone. Wouldn’t discuss it, because I was afraid it would lead to an argument.”

He said that his parents did not have a happy marriage. He recalled that his parents barely spoke a word to each other. “It was almost like two strangers, except when they did get to each other, when they’d have some big, pretty terrible arguments,” he told the publication.

He told the publication that he took the fear of marriage from the relationship of his parents because he didn’t want a marriage like that even though his brothers and sisters learned from them and made sure they didn’t carry their parents’ relationship into their marriages.