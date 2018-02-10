Jose Jose Not Dead: Wife Sara Salazar Tells Media

Getty

The wife of legendary Mexican crooner Jose Jose says reports of his demise have been greatly exaggerated. Jose’s wife, Sara Salazar told El Diario that reports that surfaced on February 9 that the singer had died at age 69 are incorrect. Salazar said her husband is “slowly recovering” and is in the care of “excellent doctors” in Coral Gables Hospital in Miami. She went on to compare herself to “Lady Di” because of the level of paparazzi interest surrounding her husband.

On February 8, Miami.com reported that Jose had been flown via private jet with his wife from their home in Mexico to Florida. A family spokesperson, Laura Nunez, told the website, “Jose Jose is in super stable condition. He walked on his own two feet to the plane.” While the Latin Times reports that Jose is said to weigh around 100 pounds at the time of writing.

Jose is said to be suffering from pancreatic cancer, reports El Comercio. The website said that his diagnosis came in March 2017 and the singer is said to have had surgery as well as radiation therapy at the Instituto Nacional de Ciencias Médicas y Nutrición in Mexico City. El Nuevo Herald reported that in November 2017 that Jose was “cancer free.”

His doctor in Mexico, Dr. Carlos Chan, said in an appearance on Mexican TV that he did not endorse Jose traveling to Florida as he’s suffering from pneumonia. Dr. Chan added that he did not believe Jose’s life was in danger although he learned of the trip to the U.S. via the media. El Nuevo Herald reports that Jose’s daughter, Sarita, lives in Miami where she just gave birth to a daughter.

In an interview with Primera Hora, Sara Salazar discussed her husband’s condition, “I am very happy, thank God José José is recovering very well, he is alert and optimistic, if he continues his improvement, he will be released soon, I took him a picture of our granddaughter, Sarita’s daughter and she was very happy. I do not pay attention to the lies that are being published on social networks, thank you all for your prayers.”

Univision demonstrated the impact the singer has had on the lives of his fans in a report that went out on February 9. A woman told the network that Jose had reached out to her after her daughter was killed on 9/11.