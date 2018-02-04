Chrishell Stause, Justin Hartley’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Although on This Is Us, things are a bit rocky in the love department for Kevin, played by Justin Hartley, in real life, he’s found his soulmate in Chrishell Stause.

The 36-year-old Kentucky native is well-known in the soap opera world for being a leading lady.

She dated Hartley, 41, for four years before they tied the knot on October 28th, which was the exact date they met.

Their first red carpet appearance as husband and wife was at the LA premiere of A Bad Moms Christmas, where Hartley has a starring role, in late October.

Here’s what you should know about the starlet and her relationship with one of TV’s hottest leading men.

1. She’s a Soap Opera Star & Costarred With Justin on ‘The Young & The Restless’

Stause’s resume includes stints on All My Children, Days of Our Lives, and The Young and the Restless. Check out her demo reel in the clip above, which is featured on the actress’ YouTube channel.

Her first major acting role was on the long running soap opera All My Children, where she played Amanda Dillon, for close to seven years. The show ended in 2011, and back then, she told Soaps.com, “It was a big chapter of my life and I am sad to see it go. But I was also ready to see what else it would bring.”

That was just the beginning of her career in acting. After that ended, she joined the improv troop, The Groundlings, as she looked for acting gigs. She returned to soaps in the role of Jordan Ridgeway on Days of Our Lives from 2013 to 2015. In 2016, Stause joined The Young and the Restless as Bethany Bryant, remaining on the show until August that year.

Hartley played Adam Newman on The Young and the Restless from 2014 to 2016. Check out the Y&R clip below of Hartley in a scene with actress Melissa Claire Egan, Stause’s best friend and former All My Children costar, who played his love interest on the show.



But two years before Hartley and Stause costarred on Y&R, they were introduced by one of Stause’s Days castmates, who was also a friend of Hartley’s. The couple knew they had met “the One” right after their first date.

Hartley recently gushed to People about the beginning of their courtship:

We met up at a concert and talked all night. I drove her home and called the next day. We haven’t been apart since. I knew right away [and] was like, ‘Oh boy, here we go.’

Stause agreed, telling People, “The next day I texted my friend: ‘I found him,’”

Besides meeting her husband through the soap opera scene, Stause loves the family atmosphere she’s found through working in daytime television. She told CBS:

First of all, I would say the people … A lot of these people I’m lucky enough to work with throughout the years in different shows and experiences, and I feel like it’s in its own little community. It’s been one of those things where you see certain people that you hadn’t seen in a while, and who are just so grateful to be there and are so good at what they do. I feel like it’s been like a little welcoming.

2. She Married Justin in October

This past fall, the couple exchanged vows at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu with 75 loved ones in attendance. Guests included This Is Us’ Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown.

“They don’t make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley!” she told People.

In the video below, watch as the newlyweds gush about their big day to Extra.



This is Hartley’s second marriage to a costar. He was married to his Passions castmate Lindsay Korman, who still goes by ‘Hartley’ on Imdb from 2004 to 2012. In keeping with the small world of soap operas, Stause worked with Lindsay on All My Children and also as an extra on the Passions set in the same scene in which Justin and his then-wife were acting.

With Korman, Hartley has a 13-year-old daughter, Isabella Justice. “She’s been such an amazing part of our relationship,” Stause told People about her new stepdaughter, who was the flower girl/ring bearer at the wedding.

3. She Was Engaged to ‘Glee’s’ Matthew Morrison

www.mariewestbrookphotography.com Thanks Marie! A post shared by Chrishell Hartley (@chrishellhartley) on May 2, 2014 at 11:37am PDT

Before Matthew Morrison was Mr. Shu on Glee, he dated Stause for two years. According to Who Dated Who, they got engaged in December of 2006 and called it quits in September of 2007.

According to Clever, “After dating for about a year, Matt proposed to the soap opera actress in front of the Statue of Liberty.”

She revealed the reason for their split to Star Magazine, saying, “I decided to break off our engagement because I believed he was seeing other people and just wasn’t ready to fully commit.” According to SF Gate, she even posted this on her website after the breakup:

This is obviously a serious matter, but laughter makes it easier. Besides, it’s not Matthew’s fault that he thought MONOGAMY was a type of tree!

Matthew Morrison Will Soon Have A Baby Join His Glee Club https://t.co/cJh9feKlh0 #ThaRadio pic.twitter.com/77mPcTWwFR — ThaRadio.Com (@ThaRadio) May 17, 2017

However, Stause denied ever bad mouthing Morrison to the magazine. In an interview with Access Hollywood, she said, “We’re great friends and you shouldn’t believe everything you read…The only thing I ever said was a positive quote about him.”

At the time, it was rumored that Stause also told the magazine that he had an affair with Lea Michele, his costar on Glee. Morrison laughed off the accusations of infidelity. In an interview with Parade, he said:

There’s the one about Lea and myself, and we were literally on set and I got a call from my publicist, and she got a call a minute later and we looked at each other like, ‘What the f–?’ It’s so laughable. And now there’s this one about my ex-fiancee going to the tabloids, which so isn’t true. I have a great relationship with her.

However, in her book Brunette Ambition, Michele admits to dating her costar, writing, “Matt had been a friend of mine for years, and in fact we’d actually dated back in the day for a Broadway beat.”

Morrison reflected on his engagement to Stause with British Cosmopolitan, saying, “When I was 27, I proposed to my then girlfriend, but I didn’t do it for the right reasons; we’d been going out for a year or so, and I felt under pressure from society…I was thinking, ‘This is the age when I should probably start having kids so this is what I should do…’ But after I did it, I immediately felt in my heart it wasn’t right. My instant thought was ‘What did you just do?’”

4. She’s a Southern Girl

Sunday, Funday, Tuesday! ❤️ A post shared by Chrishell Hartley (@chrishellhartley) on Sep 2, 2014 at 4:37pm PDT

The proud Kentuckian grew up in Draffenville. She graduated from Marshall County High School, which met with tragedy in January when a 15-year-old student opened fire, killing two students and injuring 19 others.

For college, she stayed in Kentucky, attending Murray State University. Upon graduating with a bachelor’s in theater, she packed her bags and headed to LA to pursue her ambition to become an actress. “After a year of waiting tables, my dream came true and I was moved to New York City for my first job on All My Children,” she told Her Kentucky.

Although she now calls California home, it doesn’t mean she doesn’t miss the charm of the South. She did confess to the publication:

I miss the people the most! I always feel so welcomed when I come home even if they are complete strangers. You really can’t beat good old southern hospitality!

5. She’s Now a Realtor & Also Involved in Charity Work

LOVE this little nugget! A post shared by Chrishell Hartley (@chrishellhartley) on Apr 16, 2014 at 11:11am PDT

The actress has added selling homes to her resume, as a realtor with John Aaroe Group, based in Studio City, California.

On her Yelp Business page, she states:

I always aim to bring my southern morals and hospitality to everything I do but most importantly in real estate. Buying or selling a home is often times a very personal decision, so I always try to go above and beyond to make sure every client can relax knowing they are in extremely capable hands.

In March, the LA Times reported that Hartley bought a new home in Valley Glen, California for about $1.67 million and listed Stause as aiding with the sale.

It’s safe to say this is the home the couple now shares, because in June, the paper interviewed Stause about her neighborhood. They reported, “Chrishell Stause, a realtor with John Aaroe Group, recently purchased a house in Valley Glen. She said the neighborhood, after flying under the radar for years, is ‘really starting to take off,’ with new home construction, restaurants and retailers on the way.”

When she is not working, Stause makes time for a philanthropy that is close to her heart, being that she faced homelessness during her childhood.

Soap Central reported:

In her spare time, Chrishell is very active in her charity work. Having experienced being homeless at times growing up, she is passionate about raising money and volunteering at Upward Bound House.

The nonprofit provides support to homeless families in LA. On their website, they outline their mission statement as such: “We strive to reduce the number of homeless families with minor children who are hungry and living on the streets of Los Angeles, by helping them access basic resources and successfully transition into their own homes with the capacity to remain there permanently.”