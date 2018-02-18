Kendall Jenner & Boyfriend Blake Griffin Face Tabloid Scrutiny

Instagram

Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, basketball player Blake Griffin, have recently be under the microscope, after Griffin’s ex-fiancee, Brynn Cameron, filed a palimony lawsuit against him on Valentine’s Day a few days ago, according to The Daily Mail. Cameron is reportedly claiming that Griffin has abandoned her and their two children as well. The two had a an off-and-on relationship for eight years and called off their wedding last year. The cause for the split was allegedly over a prenuptial agreement, according to TMZ. In August 2017, Griffin then became linked to Jenner.

A source recently told Us Weekly that Griffin knew about the lawsuit, but he didn’t know when it would be filed. An insider also told Us Weekly that the suit is affecting Jenner and Griffin’s relationship. The insider revealed:

This lawsuit Brynn filed, well, it’s taking a toll on his relationship with Kendall … Blake knew the palimony suit was going to be filed about a week ago, but didn’t know the exact date and warned Kendall ahead of time. He didn’t know to the extent she would be included in the filing, but strongly suspected Kendall would be dragged into this … Kendall just doesn’t understand the need to drag her into a dispute between two people that absolutely had nothing to do with her. She got involved with Blake after he had already dumped Brynn.

Us Weekly also reported that the lawsuit claims Griffin is more interested in dating a celebrity like Jenner than being involved with his family. The court documents reportedly state that:

Griffin had no problem trading Brynn Cameron, his former fiancée and the mother of his two children, for reality television star Kendall Jenner. Griffin cared more about the glamour of dating a Hollywood celebrity than the day-to-day responsibilities of being a father and family man.

The suit also accused Griffin of “cruelly embarrassing his family with his public fawning over Kendall Jenner,” as reported by TMZ. With Cameron, Griffin has a 4-year-old son named Ford and 1-year-old daughter named Finely. Elite Daily reported that Griffin allegedly made an oral agreement with Cameron to “take care of [Cameron] financially and provide her a home for the rest of her life”. The agreement was supposedly made in 2013.

According to People, throughout their relationship, Jenner has been spotted courtside at her boyfriend’s basketball games, but now their relationship has been put on blast. Unlike her sisters, Jenner has not dealt with public scrutiny well and sometimes suffers from anxiety, which is shown on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. According to W Magazine, her anxiety almost resulted in her missing out on modeling during fashion week. Mom Kris Jenner explains to cameras on the show that:

Kendall has anxiety, and I think she has so much going on that she gets herself really worked up. Kendall gets the most anxious during Fashion Week, so when she’s traveling a lot and Milan’s coming up and trying to juggle it all, [it’s] overwhelming.

In an interview with Harpers Bazaar, Kendall Jenner revealed that she suffers from debilitating panic attacks. Fortunately, she has breathing exercises and coping mechanisms to deal with them. So, hopefully, the added pressure of the media speculating about her relationship with Griffin doesn’t cause her too much stress and she’s able to manage what effects it does have on her.