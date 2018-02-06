Does Kendall Long Get Sent Home on Tonight’s Episode of ‘The Bachelor’?

Photo Credit: ABC - Craig Sjodin

Let’s get started with a big spoiler warning. IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS ABOUT THE BACHELOR OR ABOUT KENDALL LONG, STOP READING NOW. Kendall Long is one of the contestants who ends up on a two-on-one date on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor, according to ABC. As for the other woman on the date? Bachelor Nation will be pleased to learn that this season’s designated villain, Krystal Nielson, is also a part of the two-on-one. ABC’s lot description reads: Krystal and Kendall face off during the two-on-one date that ends with a romantic kiss at the top of the Eiffel Tower for one woman … Arie takes Krystal and Kendall to a beautiful chateau for their feared two-on-one date. The women argue and then at dinner, Arie makes a dramatic choice and takes the lucky bachelorette to the top of the Eiffel Tower where the two kiss while the other woman is left to wonder what went wrong.”

According to Reality Steve, Nielson is eliminated and Long continues on in the “competition.” So, who is Kendall Long and what does she bring to the show?

Hollywood Life reported that she has a major Kardashian connection. For one, she has a twin named Kylie. Kendall and Kylie … She also reportedly helped design sets for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th anniversary special. She has also worked on other sets like MTV’s show Ridiculousness. So, she’s familiar with the entertainment business, something that is common with many Bachelor contestants. Long also aspires to become a TV journalist, according to OKHereIsTheSituation. Something else that’s interesting about Long is her love of taxidermy. Yes, we’re serious.

Reality Steve has reported that Kendall Long is not the winner this season, though she does at least make it to the hometown dates. What is most interesting about Long is that she never gets a solo date with Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk. Reality Steve revealed that, “When I had spoiled that Kendall was getting the 4th hometown date back on November 1st, I said I was hearing that she never had a 1-on-1 date. I can confirm that’s true. She never did. Yet somehow made it into the final 3. Good for her, I guess? We rarely see that.”

For those who would like to watch The Bachelor, but cannot get to a television or don’t have a cable subscription, there are several cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free if you’re in a select market:

DirecTV Now: ABC (live in 39 markets) is included in all four channel packages, ranging from $35 to $70 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: ABC (live in 8 markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel package for $25 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

PlayStation Vue: ABC (live in 19 markets) is included in all four channel packages, ranging from $40 to $75 per month. It comes with a free 5-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app