Podcast Co-Host: Kevin Smith on ‘Road To Recovery’, Out of Hospital ‘Soon’

Getty Images

Phew. Following the terrifying news regarding Kevin Smith’s near-fatal ‘widow-maker’ heart attack, fans across the globe feared for the worst; even after a tweet from Smith and a subsequent, somewhat eerie Facebook post, there was concern Kevin Smith was in harms way. Thankfully, thanks to Mr. Smith’s ‘Hollywood Babble-on’ co-host Ralph Garman, we can rest a little easier that Silent Bob will likely speak again:

To the folks asking me how our friend @ThatKevinSmith is doing … pic.twitter.com/Nj1kbf31wS — Ralph Garman (@RalphGarman) February 27, 2018

For the uninformed, the story broke Monday that Mr. Smith, director of Clerks, Chasing Amy, Dogma, and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, among others, suffered a self-described ‘widow maker’ heart attack; Smith stating he had 100 percent blockage in the LAD artery:

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

The heart attack came as something of a shock to fans, as Smith has been open about his battle with weight-loss, cutting out sugar almost entirely from his diet, and losing nearly 100 pounds in the process. Fans who’ve been paying attention to his video output in recent years have certainly noticed the difference.

Smith was a smoker until 2008, reportedly quitting after discovering a fondness for marijuana – though the years of smoking to that point could have contributed to problems with his heart and the blockage in question.

Per Wikipedia: From the minute a widow maker heart attack hits, survival time ranges from minutes to several hours. Rapidly progressing symptoms should signal the need for immediate attention. Symptoms of initial onset may include nausea, shortness of breath, pain in the head, jaw, arms or chest, numbness in fingers, often of a novel but imprecise sensation which builds with irregular heart beat. Early symptoms may be mistaken for food poisoning, flu or general malaise until they intensify.

Cardiology experts have also expressed confidence regarding Smith’s condition – but urged caution regarding anyone with symptoms; “In this day and age, in the year 2018, you can do pretty well if you get caught quickly and fixed quickly,…It’s the main single artery in the heart that supplies a great deal to the heart muscle. If you lose that there’s so little muscle left that people die from that blockage….If you’ve got high blood pressure, treat it. If you’ve got a big belly, and you’re a man in particular, that means there’s a higher likelihood that you’re going to have a heart attack.” stated Dr. Daniel Eisenberg, Director of Cardiology at Providence Health System.

Smith was slated to go into production on ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’ and attend a fundraiser to save a movie theater in Canada, though those plans, along with Smiths’ robust touring schedule, are, naturally, up in the air following these events as Smith will likely take time to recover and spend time with his family. In the meantime, fans and celebrities alike have sent love, thoughts, and prayers Smith’s way:

Sending loads of love to our pal @ThatKevinSmith from all of us in the Hamill family for a speedy recovery… Get well soon Kev, the world needs so much more of what you have to give!!!

xoxo, C-K pic.twitter.com/x7kNxwD8sL — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2018

Getting a physical tomorrow. It was already on the books, but now I'm gonna see if they can do, like, a double physical. pic.twitter.com/8gJLHyFlpd — Marc Bernardin (@marcbernardin) February 26, 2018

It should also serve as consolation that Rosie O’Donnell suffered a similar ‘widow-maker’ attack in 2012, made a full recovery, and is fiery as ever. The lesson, perhaps, is that it’s never too early to start paying serious attention to your health – especially in a world of on-demand convenience – it’s never too early to get a physical you’ve delayed, quit smoking, go Vegan (as Smith suggested he might do), and outside of health specifically – tell the people who inspire you how important they are and why they need to stick around as long as humanly possible.