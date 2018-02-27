Kyla Jade Hits the Blind Auditions Hard as a Contestant on ‘The Voice’ Season 14

YouTube/NBC

Kyla Jade, who is also known as a bit of a gospel singer, as well as a backup singer, is appearing on season 14 of The Voice and she makes it through the blind auditions. She is actually a former backup singer for Jennifer Hudson, who was a judge on season 13 of The Voice. For her blind audition on the show, she blew away the judges with her rendition of Aretha Franklin’s song “See Saw.”

For those with a spotify account, you can check out some of Jade’s music online, finding her spotify tunes here. Soon, her performances from The Voice will be featured on iTunes, along with the other artists on the show this season. According to PATH Megazine, Jade came out with her debut single “Hello Sunshine” in 2014 when she was also performing as a singer in Bobby Jones Gospel’s Nashville Super Choir.

In support of Jade, Jones told PATH Megazine that, “Kyla has been a great support to my ministry for two plus years and has made a significant contribution to the world through her music, instructions, leadership and voice quality. I am delighted to have her as a part of what I do. Performing before audiences of 500,000 to 1,000,000 means discipline and desire must be at the forefront. She has both.” Jade also went on to become the Music & Arts Director at Nashville’s Cathedral of Praise C.O.G.I.C. There, Bishop Jerry L. Maynard has been the senior pastor.

Jade’s faith is very important to her. According to Idol Chatter D, she grew up in Topeka, Kansas, and there, she performed in school choirs, as well as the Greater St. Paul Church of God in Christ. The church was founded by late pastor Wayne L. Franklin, who was killed in an accident in 2007, according to The Topeka Capital Journal. Jade graduated in 2002 from Shawnee Heights High School, where she also learned how to play the bass. Then, College took Jade to Nashville and she ended up in the studio. She actually wound up singing background vocals for major artists including Patti LaBelle, Beverly Crawford, and Aretha Franklin. So, it’s no wonder she used a Franklin song for her blind audition on The Voice.

On her official website, Jade’s bio describes her as this, “Kyla Jade is a multifaceted songstress who writes and produces her own music as well as runs her own music entertainment company, Love Jade Inc. As a student of music her mission is to give you a song, an experience of timeless music … Residing in Nashville, Tennessee by way of Kansas, Kyla Jade draws from her musical training and culture to help define her powerhouse sound. She has graced audiences all over the country with her unique blend of Jazz, Gospel, R&B and Soul. She headlined her own Classical Jazz cover tour in Europe and headlined for BB Kings Memphis Blues live show for Holland American Cruise Lines.” The bio also has stated that, “She has produced background vocals for the Country Music Awards, Stellar Awards, Dove Awards, The Grammys, BET Awards, and BET’s Celebration of Gospel. As a Minister of Music in Nashville TN for more than thirteen years, Kyla Jade has nurtured and cultivated many voices through vocal coaching and training for aspiring singers and musicians throughout Music City.”

While Jade has performed with Jennifer Hudson in the past, her professional website reveals she still performs background vocals for her today. In addition, Jade is set to join Patti LaBelle on her 2018 “An Evening of Soul” tour through April 2018. Hopefully her opportunities with The Voice don’t interfere.