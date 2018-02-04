WATCH: Kylie Jenner’s Video Shows Newborn & Chicago West

Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child, a baby girl, on February 1, 2018.

Back in September, several news outlets reported that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was pregnant, expecting a child with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. The reality star has not addressed any of the pregnancy rumors until today, posting the above video to document her pregnancy journey and the birth of her baby girl.

In addition to introducing her baby to the world, Jenner also shows off her niece, Chicago West. This is the first time that anyone has seen a clear picture of the newest Kardashian-West baby (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their daughter via surrogate last month). Chicago West’s debut comes around the 8:30-mark of the video.

The video starts off with some throwback footage of a pregnant Kris Jenner (Kylie’s mother), getting ready to give birth to her sixth child, Kylie. The sweet moments are narrated by Kylie’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner.

Next, Kylie’s relationship with Travis Scott is highlighted, while her best friend, Jordyn Woods, talks about Kylie taking a pregnancy test. In the next shot, Scott is seen sharing a picture of his baby’s sonogram with a friend.

Up next, fans are able to see some intimate moments shared between Kylie and Travis Scott; the two embrace while at the doctor’s office as Jenner was having a sonogram done. The couple then finds out how many weeks along Jenner was at the time.

Jenner’s baby bump — the first real glimpse of it — is in the next frame. She is standing in front of the mountains as Woods takes her photo.

The video continues as Kylie and Travis share their exciting baby news with more friends and family members, many getting emotional upon hearing the news. It comes to an end when Kylie gives birth — and at the very end of the video, you will see the very first glimpse of the newest Jenner.

Before sharing the video, Jenner posted a statement on her social media accounts.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness,” read the statement.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life, and I’m actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst. Thank you for understanding,” Jenner concluded.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have not yet announced the name that they chose for their little girl.