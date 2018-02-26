Lace Your Face on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Healing Face Masks

Lace Your Face entered the Shark Tank with their chemical-free masks made of stretch cotton blended lace fabric that compresses to repair skin. Their collection is infused with different serums consisting of ingredients such as collagen, rose water and chamomile.

We interviewed CEO Anita Eisenberg, the medical esthetician who partnered up with beauty entrepreneur Mariella Scott to launch the parent company Dermovia, whose goal is to provide beauty products already available to professionals to the general public. The duo, who debuted their collection in Las Vegas in July of 2015, have already enjoyed sales of $1.5 million.

Besides having a presence on Amazon, their products can be found in retailers such as Nordstrom, Barneys and Revolve as well as professional spas nationwide. As for the future, they’d like to partner with Ulta, Sephora, QVC and Target. They also have an all-natural skincare line in the works and two new facial masks, one that stays dry and the other, with patented heat technology.

Here’s what else she told us about…

How the Idea Came About

The idea came about when Mariella noticed that at-home masking treatments and facial sheet masks were becoming popular in the global marketplace. Anita works as a medical esthetician and in the clinical treatment room she would perform a post-procedural mask using compression gauze bandage to wrap the face and compress the skin. This treatment allows the skin to increase its level of absorption of topical nutrients and applies gentle compression to stimulate blood circulation which enlivens the skin for immediate results.

Advice to Future ‘Tank’ Contestants

Don’t worry about having everything perfect before pitching to the Sharks. You will learn so much and gain valuable advice through the process of being in the Tank. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and lifeline for your business if you are open to learning and growing from this opportunity and listening to the Sharks’ perspectives. Regardless of whether or not you land a deal, you will gain a lot of knowledge and come out of the Tank with more to think about and be in a better place than before.

Partnership With Amazon

Our partnership with Amazon has been incredible. We’re constantly replenishing stock since our inventory sells out fast and our skincare products are in high demand.

Their 1st Prototype & Product Development

It took us two years of product development and working extensively to develop the most gentle and effective water-based formulations using natural active ingredients with our certified clinical laboratories. It was important for us to use the highest quality ingredients and bio-degradable, environmentally friendly components. From concept to finished goods, it took us about three years to launch products that we were proud of and confident that our customers would love. We wanted our customers to experience skincare remedies that target various skin conditions and concerns versus the traditional skin type categorization since we feel that people’s skin constantly change and need different ingredients to remedy their skin.

