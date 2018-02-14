Valentine’s Day Reservations in Chicago: Which Restaurants Still Have Availability?

Getty

It’s Valentine’s Day 2018 and if you haven’t made your big plans yet, you may be having quite a bit of trouble finding last-minute reservations in Chicago. What can you do? First, don’t panic. You’re not in trouble yet and there’s still time to do something incredibly romantic. Sure, finding last-minute availability in Chicago can be difficult, since restaurants and reservations can fill up fast. A lot of people plan far ahead for this special day. But that doesn’t mean you’re completely out of luck if you haven’t found something yet. It just means you may need to do a little extra research and spend extra time creating something special. Here are some ideas so you can still “save the day” and come out a hero on Valentine’s.

First, check Open Table for any restaurants that might still have some reservations available. The listings for Chicago are here. (If this link doesn’t work, go to OpenTable.com, choose Chicago as your location, and then look for reservation availability on February 14, 2018, for the time period you’re interested in.) Open Table will show you which restaurants still have time slots open for tonight.

At the time that this article was written, there were still a few open slots available at Emilio’s Tapas – Hillside, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant – Oak Park, Seasons 52 – Oak Brook, Antico Posto, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, Gaetano’s & Ristorantino, Maggiano’s, The Clubhouse, J. Alexander’s, RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen, Maya Del Sol, Ditka’s, Mattone, Davanti Enoteca, Joe’s Seafood, Livia Italian Eatery, Vie, Summer House Santa Monica, Reel Club, Roka Akor, La Tequileria, Steak + Vine, Prasino, Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba, and more. But these open slots are filling fast, so you’ll want to make your reservation as early as possible today without delay.

Your best bet for last-minute restaurants is to look for locations that aren’t “traditionally popular,” such as looking at places a little more out-of-the-way or looking at some local “hole-in-the-wall” places that still have a nice, romantic ambiance. If you have your heart set on a particular location that seems to have no availability on Open Table, then call the restaurant just to make sure. You might have to take an extra late time slot or an extra early one.

You can also try a non-traditional idea, such as cooking dinner at home that is similar to what you wanted to order out. Or instead of dining in, grab dinner to go and have a picnic, visit a museum, or go to a local zoo. Just because the restaurant you wanted might be reserved doesn’t mean you can’t still plan an amazing Valentine’s night. Think of any ideas or know of any great restaurants that we missed? Let us know in the comments below.