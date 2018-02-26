Jania Jackson, NBA Youngboy’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rapper NBA Youngboy has been shown in a shocking new video apparently bodyslamming his girlfriend Jania Jackson. The video was posted by TMZ on February 25. The report says that the incident occurred a few hours before Youngboy, 18, was arrested in Tallahassee. The video comes from a surveillance camera in a hotel in Waycross, Georgia, about 150 miles north of the Florida capital. Youngboy is facing charges relating to kidnapping, assault and weapons violations.

Youngboy NBA aka Kentrell DeSean Gaulden aka Youngboy Never Broke Again is a Louisiana native rapper. Among his songs that have appeared in the Billboard Hot 100 are “Untouchable,” “No Smoke” and “Outside Today.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jania Jackson Says that She & Youngboy Were Just Playing in the Video

Jackson has taken to Twitter to deny that the incident was a case of the domestic abuse, saying the pair were just playing. TMZ says that other guests called the police on Youngboy. Both he and Jackson left the hotel before authorities arrived. Those officers apparently found blood in the couple’s room, TMZ reports.

Prior to the publishing of the video of Jackson and Youngboy, TMZ had reported that the rapper’s tour bus was pulled over and he was arrested in Tallahassee.

According to a November 2017 tweet, Jackson appears to be a senior in high school. Jackson wrote, “The only thing I’m worried about is graduation if you not on my team dealing with that gtf.”

2. In January, Youngboy Was Accused of Making Jania Jackson Sleep in a Hotel Lobby While He Had Sex With a Groupie

In January 2018, a photo of Jackson sleeping in a hotel lobby went viral. The picture became a sensation as it was rumored that Youngboy was having sex with a groupie in the couple’s hotel room when the photo was taken. The original poster, known only as Lexi, “So this is ok? Just because he bought you gifts you’re gonna disregard that he was in a room f***ing off and left you sleeping in the lobby?! I saw where Girls were saying, “It’s ok long as he keep the gifts coming like that yeah b**** you gone have a gift alright… a STD is a great gift. We need less girls and more women.”

Jackson responded angrily to the posting saying, “Picture of me while I was laying down on that couch. B***h, you’re lame. You’re just tryna get fame off my name. I bet you after you left that hotel, took that picture of me, you went and laid in your mama house. B***h, I don’t stay with my mama. I’m 17.” BET later reported that Jackson had said on Instagram live that the photo was not “as bad as it seems” and that she “wanted to” sleep in the lobby.

3. Youngboy Has Jania Jackson’s Name Tattooed Above His Eye

Youngboy solidified his relationship with Jackson in December 2017 when he posted a video to his Instagram page showing him getting her name tattooed about his eyebrow. Around this time, the couple also appeared in an Instagram Live session where they addressed their relationship. The rapper says to Jackson in the video, “Why don’t they like us being together?” Jackson says, “Man, let me tell you. I don’t know. Because they’re just jealous. I don’t know what they jealous of.” Youngboy chimes in that the haters want him “to f*** up so bad.” Jackson then says, “Ain’t happening.”

4. Jania Jackson Was Previously Shown on a Video With One of Youngboy’s Babymamas

In November 2017, Jania was shown in a video with Youngboy and one of his babymamas, identified only as Star. Youngboy begins to tease his babymama and even encourages Jackson to fight the mother of one of his children, thankfully there is no violence in the video.

Youngboy has two children from one relationship and another son with another woman, he told the Fader in October 2017. The rapper said, “I got f***in’ children, I got a family that depend on me, I got a momma who don’t like to work, I got a baby momma that got three kids, two of ‘em from me.’ Everybody depend on me. I can’t fuck up. I ain’t the only person that I’m hurting. If I was given a billion dollars to do life in jail, I’d do it and give that shit to my fam.” His third son, Kaimiri, was born in August 2017. A month prior to that, it was heavily reported that Youngboy was dating Dr. Phil guest, Danielle Bregoli aka Cash Me Outside.

5. Meek Mill Previously Warned Youngboy to Be Careful

Youngboy was last in trouble with the law in May 2017. WAFB in his native Baton Rouge reported that Youngboy pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a gun, stemming from an incident in the city in November 2016. The rapper confessed in court to shooting a gun on Kentucky Street in Baton Rouge in retaliation for the killing of Keondrae Ricks, eight hours previously. Young bay was sentenced to a 10 years suspended sentence and three years of probation due to the shooting.

Ricks rapped under the name, NBA Boosie, according to a Fader feature on Youngboy. In that same interview, Youngboy said that when he was 8-years-old, his father was sentenced to 55 years in prison after a robbery went wrong.

XXL reported at the time that imprisoned rapper Meek Mill made an appeal to Youngboy, telling him to leave his home city as he was likely to be a target. Mill said, “You gotta move or you gon’ die!”