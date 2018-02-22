The ‘Parks and Recreation’ Folks Take Issue with a NRA Tweet Featuring Leslie Knope

Getty

Everyone loves to use a good GIF these days. It doesn’t matter if it’s in a text, in a blog post or on Twitter. The right GIF, if used correctly, can really drive a point home.

Of course using a GIF can also go horribly wrong sometimes, which is what happened to the National Rifle Association Wednesday night. In a tweet that was a relatively harmless nod to the organization’s spokeswoman Dana Loesch’s performance at a heated and intense CNN town hall Wednesday, the NRA used a GIF of Amy Poehler’s beloved character Leslie Knope from the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation.

.@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members. pic.twitter.com/WDz7vujXfM — NRA (@NRA) February 22, 2018

Who hasn’t used a GIF from that show? There are tons of them out there that fit a variety of situations perfectly.

However, one of the people who were quick to notice the tweet and take issue with it was the show’s creator Michael Schur. Schur, an outspoken proponent of gun control and someone who frequently takes to Twitter to criticize President Trump and his policies, was not happy with the use of one of his characters by a group he despises.

In response to the NRA’s tweet, Schur asked that they take the tweet down and that he “would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda.” He then added that while Poehler herself was not on Twitter, she had reached out to him, asking if he can tell the NRA to “f*ck off.”

Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda. Also, Amy isn't on twitter, but she texted me a message: "Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said fuck off?" https://t.co/YXSdzCdvdd — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 22, 2018

Schur was soon joined by some of Poeher’s cast mates on the show, also asking the NRA to delete the tweet.

First there was Nick Offerman, who played the now iconic character Ron Swanson.

.@NRA @DLoesch our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda – take it down and also please eat shit. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Ar2YF4yoic — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) February 22, 2018

And then Adam Scott, who played Knope’s husband Ben Wyatt, responded.

Hey @nra please stay the fuck away from Leslie Knope. https://t.co/Lr2HCeN7qp — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) February 22, 2018

Of course, because this is Twitter we are talking about, a mini-debate briefly ensued about where Offerman’s character would stand on guns, seeing as how Swanson was someone who openly detested government regulation and was an avid outdoorsman.

How does the NRA use Parks & Rec and it's not Ron Swanson? — Jon Chumbler (@JonChumbler) February 22, 2018

Ron Swanson would have supported the assault weapons ban with a statement like, "A man who needs to hunt with a semi-automatic weapon is neither a hunter nor a man." — Dr. Bill (@_Doctor_Bill_) February 22, 2018

Parks and Recreation aired from 2009 to 2015 on NBC, having employed a mockumentary style that was used in The Office, another show that Schur worked on. Along with Poehler, Offerman and Scott, the show starred Aziz Ansari, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Rob Lowe and Rashida Jones. The show also featured memorable guest spots from Kristen Bell, Nick Kroll, Will Arnett, Andy Samberg, Parker Posey, Justin Theroux, Paul Rudd and Henry Winkler.

The show, which focused on the local government of Pawnee, Indiana, also featured cameos from several real-life politicians, such as Vice President Joe Biden, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, Michelle Obama and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Poehler won a Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Television Musical or Comedy in 2014 for her work on the show.

Schur is co-created Brooklyn Nine-Nine and is currently the creator and show runner of The Good Place on NBC, which recently wrapped up it’s second season.