When Does ‘Queer Eye’ Revival Premiere On Netflix?

Netflix

The Queer Eye revival is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, according to Variety, which means it will be released at 3 a.m. Eastern time and midnight Pacific time, technically tonight. If that is too late for you to stay awake, you can watch it all at your convenience, just beware of spoilers. Click here to watch the new season once it begins on Netflix. Check out a trailer for the show reboot below.

When the original fan-favorite show premiered in 2003, it was first called Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. The “Fab 5” would take on a person, usually a heterosexual man, and give him a full life makeover, from wardrobe to diet, to decor. And the original cast members who made up the “Fab 5” were Ted Allen, “Food and Wine Connoisseur”; Kyan Douglas, the “Grooming Guru”; Thom Filicia, the “Design Doctor”; Carson Kressley, “Fashion Savant”; and Jai Rodriguez, the “Culture Vulture.” According to Entertainment Weekly, the new “Fab 5” are Karamo Brown on culture, Jonathan Van Ness for grooming, Tan France on fashion, Antoni Porowski for food and wine, and Bobby Berk on design.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, show creator David Collins said that, “It’s a new time with a new audience. If the original round was about tolerance, this time it is about acceptance … The millennials don’t remember the old show. It’s got such a great heart and soul and humor to it, so I’m excited for a new audience. But I guess if there was something to be real specific, if the original round was about tolerance, this time it is about acceptance. We ultimately realized that there was a great opportunity for the Fab 5 to grow and be much more open about their personal lives.” And when it comes to what Collins had to say about each of the new cast members, he said that Jonathan is very athletic and proud of who he is; Karamo is charismatic and is the epitome of style; Tan is the complete package and has a great sense of what is posh; Bobby is a talented hard-worker; and Antoni was actually Ted Allen’s protégé.

According to NBC News, new cast member Tan France dished on the new reboot, saying that, “With this being a legacy show, there’s a great importance on making sure we represent and fill the shoes of the original cast. However, we are so different, so it’s comparing apples and oranges. We’re so diverse, we come from different walks of life, and we’re in the South, which is so different than where the show filmed last time. The one similarity though is that it’s super light-hearted, super fun and hopefully represents our community and shows a different side that I think most people don’t see.”

Hopefully, fans will be able to dive back into the Queer Eye pool with just as much enthusiasm as the first go-round. But, it’s hard to imagine anyone can be as insanely energetic as Carson Kressley.