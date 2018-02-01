‘Riverdale’ Season 2 Episode 13: Photos & Videos for ‘The Telltale Heart’ [SPOILERS]

The CW

Now that we’ve been hit with a pretty big cliffhanger at the end of Season 2 Episode 12, fans are wondering just what’s going to happen next on Riverdale. Well, we have some hints for you in the form of photos and videos from next week’s episode, “The Telltale Heart.” This post has spoilers for Season 2 Episode 12, and minor spoilers for next week’s episode, Season 2 Episode 13.

At the end of this week’s episode, we had a big cliffhanger that fans are still talking about. Someone came to visit Chic at the Coopers’ house. Then Betty came home and found that this stranger was dead on the ground. Alice quickly tells her to lock the door. Who is this person? And was it Alice or Chic who killed him? Whoever killed him, it looks like Betty is ready to help them cover it up.

From the promo photos, it looks like we’ll be seeing some more Archie and Veronica moments. Archie pretty much saved Hiram’s life this week and he told Veronica that he knows Hiram’s a mobster. They’re firmly in the completely transparent and honest category now.

All three of these first promo photos are from the same scene with Archie and Veronica.

It looks like Betty is pretty much having a breakdown in the bathroom at school. Who can really blame her, considering she just dealt with the Black Hood and now she’s dealing with a dead guy in her house.

Cheryl wants to help Betty, but is she going to be helpful at all? Considering what’s happening with her mom, she likely won’t be too sympathetic to Dark Betty’s new obsession with the Internet.

That’s a disapproving look:

The gang’s going to meet up, but will Betty tell everyone what’s happening? Now that she and Jughead are back together, she’ll definitely clue him in.

It looks like we’ll have more scenes with the Lodges and their business dealings. The Mayor is now firmly under their thumb.

Glad to see more scenes with FP and Jughead. Really, if there’s anyone who can help the Coopers with their murder problem, it’s probably FP.

And here’s a grainy photo of the guy who’s dead in the Coopers’ house. Hal leaves for an hour and everything falls apart.

This is a strange scene. From the well manicured fingernails in the foreground, I’m thinking this is Cheryl’s mother with Hal. But I could be completely wrong. What do you think?

Hal does not like Chic at all. My personally theory is that it’s because Chic is FP and Alice’s son. What do you think?

Is Betty in charge of disposing the body? Betty gets all the worst jobs. :(

In this scene, Jughead was reminded that there are a lot of loose ends to take care of. I’m not sure if this is referring to Betty’s situation, or something with the Serpents. Maybe even with Tall Boy gone, Penny is still going to be a problem for them. Or maybe they are talking about needing to deal with the Lodges and how they’re undermining the Serpents.

You can see from the caption that this was the scene right after the scene above in the trailer. It’s a map of Riverdale with three sections circled. Is this when they’re trying to figure out where to hide the dead body in the Coopers’ house?

It looks like Alice joins her daughter. She seems to be in the same location where a previous photo showed Betty.

Chic is still looking pretty sketch. I don’t buy that he’s the Black Hood. The Black Hood’s face had jmore wrinkles. Chic is younger than the Black Hood.

Although he seemed to have things pretty well put together in the photo above, he didn’t look so great in parts of the trailer. In fact, it looked like Betty and Alice were taking care of things while Chic was having a break down.

Finally, here’s the trailer for next week, courtesy of TV Promos:

What do you think is going to happen next week?