5 Romantic Comedies to Watch on Netflix in February 2018

Netflix

Netflix is always adding and removing titles and this month is no different. Though February is the month of love, Netflix added and removed all genres of titles for the month.

On the bright side, the service still has a slew of content that is fit for Valentine’s day. Whether you want a movie to watch at home for the special day or a movie to watch before or after whatever festivities, Netflix has you covered.

Romantic comedies can range from really great to a little cringey, so it can take some time to sift through the hundreds of titles that Netflix has available. Heavy’s done it, so you don’t have to.

Read on for 5 romantic comedies you should watch on Netflix this month.

1. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is an American romantic comedy film that was released in 2003. The film is based on a short cartoon book of the same name by Michele Alexander and Jeannie Long. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days follows Andie Anderson, a writer for a women’s magazine and Benjamin Barry, an advertising executive.

Ben and Andie meet at a bar amid a plot by Ben’s coworkers. The coworkers are attempting to keep Ben from taking over their account, so they dare him to make Andie fall in love with him. Romance and hilarity ensues. The film received mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, receiving a 42 percent rating overall. Watch it on Netflix here.

2. 13 Going on 30

13 Going on 30 is a 2004 American fantasy romantic comedy film that was released in 2004. The film follows a 13-year-old girl who wants nothing more than to be popular. During her 13th birthday party, she’s embarrassed when the popular kids ditch her. She hides in the closet, wishing she were 30.

When she leaves the closet, she finds herself 5 days shy of her 30th birthday with no indication of how she got there. The film received mostly positive reviews, earning a 65 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on over 150 reviews. Watch the film on Netflix here.

3. Definitely Maybe

Definitely, Maybe is an American romantic comedy-drama that was released in the United States in 2008. The film is set in New York City in the 1990s and follows a political consultant named Will Hayes. The film follows Will as he tries to help his young daughter understand his impending divorce by telling her about his romantic relationships and how he ended up marrying her mother.

Definitely, Maybe received positive reviews, receiving a 71 percent rating. The average rating of the film is 6.5/10. Watch the movie on Netflix here.

4. No Reservations

No Reservations is a 2007 American romantic comedy-drama film. It follows a head chef named Kate who takes in her young niece, Zoe, after a tragic accident that killed her sister. Her boss hires a new sous chef to join the staff, and Kate gets upset.

Romance and comedy follow as Kate and the new chef, Nick, get to know each other and help one another in both their personal lives and at work. The film received a 41 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Abigail Breslin, who plays Zoe in the movie, was nominated for the Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Feature Film by a Leading Young Actress for her performance. Watch the movie on Netflix here.

5. Hitch

Hitch is a 2005 American romantic comedy film starring Will Smith. The 2005 film follows Alex “Hitch” Hitchens, a professional dating consultant who makes a living teaching men how to woo women. The “date doctor” finds a woman that he’d like to date when helping Albert Brennaman, played by Kevin James, woo the woman of his dreams.

Hitch received a 68 percent rating based on 182 views on Rotten Tomatoes. It received an average score of 58 out of 100 on Metacritic. Watch the film on Netflix here.

Not a rom-com fan? We’ve got more suggestions here at Heavy.