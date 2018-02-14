Same-Day Flower Delivery on Valentine’s: How to Get Last-Minute Flowers Online

Feb 14, 2018

Not all of us can plan ahead for Valentine’s Day. Some of you may be suddenly realizing that you planned very poorly for Valentine’s Day and now only have a limited amount of time to get flowers to your special someone. And sure, you could drop by a local grocery store or flower shop and pick up a bouquet and deliver it in person. But what if your loved one is in another city and you can’t do an in-person delivery? Or what if you’re wanting to avoid crowds? There are actually some options for last-minute Valentine’s flowers that you can take advantage of, even on Valentine’s Day itself.

Pro Flowers has an entire section with same-day delivery choices for Valentine’s Day. They’ve partnered with FTD to provide florist-designed gifts available for hand delivery on the day you order them. The bouquets range from $49.99 and up, but if you’re ordering flowers at the last minute, you’re probably not expecting them to be super cheap.

FTD also has same-day delivery directly through their site, if you want to go there rather than using Pro Flowers. Same-day delivery is typically available through 2 p.m. in your time zone, although the holiday cutoff time may end earlier around noon.

Another option is 1-800 Flowers. If you order flowers by 2:30 p.m. in your time zone on Valentine’s Day, you can get same-day delivery. Click here to check out the options available on the site. The cutoff time is earlier if you’re ordering fruit or delivering to a business rather than a residence.

Teleflora also offers same-day flower delivery if you place your order by 3 p.m.

Don’t forget FromYouFlowers.com, which also offers same-day delivery. Check out all your bouquet options to find the one that’s right for you. Some same-day delivery options include teddy bears and candy too.

UrbanStems also offers same-day delivery, but you’ll need to order fast. Some of their options are selling out.

While you’re making plans for flower deliveries, don’t make this mistake:

If you still need an online last-minute option, try Bouqs. This startup offers flowers from ecofriendly farmers and local businesses. The flowers come with a 100 percent happiness guarantee. And yes, they offer same-day delivery too.

