The Simone Biles Story: Meet the Cast of Lifetime’s New Movie

Lifetime’s newest movie, The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar premieres on Lifetime tonight. The film is based on the book “Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance,” which was written by Simone Biles and was released in 2016.

The movie follows Simone Biles through the sacrifices and hard work that ultimately ed her to win 19 Olympic and World Championship medals and cemented the stake as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. After a trip to a gymnastics training center when Simone was only 6 years old, a local coach recognized her gift for the sport.

Simone Biles pursued her dream though it meant giving up high school football games, prom and starting college at UCLA. The film premieres Saturday, February 3 at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime. It will be followed by the special “Biography Presents: Simone Biles: American Gold,” which airs at 10:02 p.m. EST.

Read on to meet the cast of Lifetime’s new movie.

Jeanté Godlock as Simone Biles

smile… 🙂 #paulgregoryphotography A post shared by Jeanté Godlock (@jea_nte) on Jan 12, 2018 at 10:07am PST

Jeanté Godlock stars as gymnast Simone Biles. Godlock was born and raised in South Central Los Angeles. She has a passion for sports, fitness, acrobatic gymnastics and 10 years of training experience, making her a good fit to play the Olympic gymnast in the new film. She landed the lead role in an independent film titled Dear Dodd, which releases in 2018.

Julius Tennon as Ron Biles

Julius Tennon stars as Ron Biles, Simone’s father. Tennon was born on December 24, 1953 in the United States. He is now an actor and producer known for his work in Small Soldiers, Dazed and Confused, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He is married to Viola Davis and has one child.

Tisha Campbell-Martin as Nellie Biles

Tisha Campbell-Martin stars as Nellie Biles, Simone’s mother. Campbell-Martin is an American actress and singer known for her roles as Gina Waters-Payne on the FOX series Martin and as Janet Marie Johnson-Kyle on the ABC series My Wife and Kids. More recently, Campbell-Martin stars in Real Husbands of Hollywood as herself. She was also a celebrity guest on The $100,000 Pyramid and performed voice acting on 6 episodes of Legends of Chamberlain Heights.

Raven Bowens as Adria Biles

A post shared by Raven Bowens (@raveybaby_) on Dec 22, 2017 at 11:28am PST

Raven Bowens stars as Simone Biles’ sister in the new film. Bowens is an American actress and producer known mostly for her work on Mr. Student Body President, The New Edition Story and Future Man. She has also made appearances in Tattoo Girlfriend, Madden Rivals, The New Edition Story and Seize. She co-produced Meat Puppet: The Filmed Experience in 2017.

Also Starring