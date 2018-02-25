Sridevi Cause of Death: How Did Indian Actress Die?

One of the most famous actresses in India died suddenly in Dubai on February 24. Sridevi passed away after suffering a heart attack, according to reports from the United Arab Emirates. The actress was 54 years old. Indian singer, Adnan Sami, was quick to pay tribute to Sridevi saying, “I am at a loss for words & jolted as if struck by lightening at this late hour of the night to learn about the shocking & tragic news & untimely demise of #Sridevi ji. Heartbroken. She was India’s sweetheart, an incredible artiste & a beautiful human being. Gone too soon. RIP.” In a statement, a source told the Business Standard in India, “Yes it’s true. She was in Dubai while some of the other family members came back to India. We hear it’s cardiac arrest.” Gulf News reports that Sridevi died at around 11:30 p.m. local time in Dubai.

I am at a loss for words & jolted as if struck by lightening at this late hour of the night to learn about the shocking & tragic news & untimely demise of #Sridevi ji. Heartbroken. She was India’s sweetheart, an incredible artiste & a beautiful human being. Gone too soon. RIP.🙏 pic.twitter.com/VEIveFY4tw — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 24, 2018

Dawn.com reports that Sridevi was in Dubai with her husband, movie producer Boney Kapoor, and her daughter, Khushi, to attend Mohit Marwah’s wedding in Dubai. Marwah is Sridevi’s nephew. The Dawn report adds that Sridevi’s passing was originally thought to have been an Internet death hoax. Her brother-in-law, Sanjay Kapoor, later confirmed that tragic news. The Times of India reports that Sridevi had remained in Dubai after most of her family had returned to India. That report also says that her other daughter, Janhvi, was not with the family due to her work commitments. In addition to Boney, Khushi and Janhvi, Sridevi is also survived by her stepchildren, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor. The Gulf News reports that Arjun and Anshula played an important part in Marwah’s wedding, performing a skit for the guests.

Fans gather outside the residence of #Sridevi in Andheri who has passed away due to cardiac arrest. Say 'We are shocked and still cannot believe the news of her death. Very saddened and pained about her demise. Her acting skills were remarkable' pic.twitter.com/H059IQJM0F — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2018

The Gulf News had earlier reported that Mohit Marwah’s wedding took place on February 20 in at the Waldorf Astoria in Dubai. Marwah married his long-term girlfriend, Antara Motiwala, at the ceremony that attended by 550 people.

I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018

To demonstrate Sridevi’s appeal across the world, as word of her death spread, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, wrote on Twitter, “Really enjoyed meeting Bollywood icon Sri Devi on my recent trip to India. So sad to hear the news of the death of such a terrifically talented actress, performer and producer.” In their obituary the BBC noted that Sridevi was “one of the very few Indian female superstars capable of huge box office success without the support of a male hero.”