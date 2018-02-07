Stormi, Kylie Jenner’s Baby: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Instagram

For months now, Kardashian fans have been on the edge of their seats, waiting to hear what Kylie Jenner will name her baby with Travis Scott.

The mystery has now been solved. Baby Stormi was born last Thursday at 4:43 PM weighing in at 8 lbs. and 9 oz.

Here’s everything we know about Kylie’s baby, Stormi. *Note: this post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

1. ‘Webster’ Is Not the Baby’s Middle Name

2.1.18

4 ever

New rager in town. !!! — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 4, 2018

Some fans are under the impression that the baby’s middle name is Webster, as Kylie uploaded an Instagram on Tuesday with the caption, “stormi webster 👼🏽”.

Travis Scott, the baby’s father, was actually born Jacques Webster; the baby is, therefore, taking the father’s name.

In an article written by E! titled “How Travis Scott’s Life Changed the Moment He Became a Father”, a source said that the 25-year-old rapper is “in love”. “He says his baby girl is a blessing and he is so grateful she is healthy. Travis is on baby duty and helping Kylie,” the source says.

E! was told that Travis will be taking time off to spend the next few weeks with his family. Travis, like Kylie, did not confirm nor deny the pregnancy for months. The first time he uploaded anything related to his daughter was February 4.

2. Kylie Made an 11-Minute Video for Stormi

On February 4, Kylie uploaded an 11-minute video, titled “To Our Daughter”, dedicated to Stormi. The video opens with footage from 20 years ago, when Kris gave birth to Kylie.

Friend Jordyn Woods then chimes in, “Whatever your name is going to be, this is how I found out about you. Your mother and I were living our lives, having fun. She met your father, and they just hit it off—chemistry.”

The video offers intimate moments of Kylie’s pregnancy; doctor visits, moments with Travis; Kylie taking selfies of her pregnant belly. It also shows the family listening to the baby’s heartbeat. Towards the end of the video, Kris tells Stormi, “You’ve got the best mom and you’re so lucky. This is such a blessing it’s going to be such an amazing journey. I can’t wait to see you meet you, kiss you, love you.”

To date, the video has over 41 million views.

3. Kylie and Travis Have Been Dating Since April 2017

Kylie and Travis Scott have done their best to keep their romance out of the public eye. Consequently, they haven’t appeared in too many photos together.

The couple was first spotted together in April 2017 at Coachella. (Their appearance was gossip-worthy at the time, as Kylie had just split from her boyfriend of four years, Tyga, weeks prior).

A source tells People that after Scott performed at Coachella, he “immediately gave Kylie a kiss.”

On April 25, the two were photographed at an NBC game in Houston. Kylie then joined Travis for his cross-country Birds Eye View tour.

4. Model Stormi Bree Was Rumored to Be Upset with the Baby’s Name

On Wednesday, rumors surfaced that model Stormi Bree wasn’t exactly elated with Kylie’s baby name choice. She uploaded a photo of herself scowling with a status that read, “Current mood🕷.”

The model has since updated the status to, “Current mood🕷 (goodness gracious that was bad caption timing lol)” in an attempt to make clear that her post was not related to Kyle’s baby name.

Still, fans couldn’t help but comment on the model’s Instagram picture. Some told her she would always be the original Stormi, while others told her to calm down; that another person could have her name.

Bree, 27, is a former Miss Teen USA 2009.

5. There Was Debate over Whether Tyga or Travis Was the Father

For months, a debate ensued over whether Travis Scott or Kylie’s former boyfriend, Tyga, was the father. In her Youtube video, Kylie is clearly trying to tell the world that Travis is the father.

According to The Sun, however, Tyga responded to the news of Kylie’s pregnancy months ago in a since-deleted Snapchat by saying, “That’s my kid.”

An article published Monday by Hollywood Life claims that Tyga hasn’t been doing too well since Stori’s birth. A source who is reportedly close to the rapper tells Hollywood Life, “Tyga has been very emotional since learning of the birth of Kylie’s baby. He is struggling with all types of feelings and he doesn’t know what to do.”

They added on, “He has a lot of questions and most importantly he still wonders if there is a chance if that baby could be his. Tyga misses Kylie now more than ever, really wants to meet the baby and wants some clarity and or closure on their situation.”

Based on what we’ve seen, though, things are going strong between Kylie and Travis Scott.