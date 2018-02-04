Super Bowl Pregame Show 2018 Time & Channel

Getty

Game day is here for the Super Bowl, but some of us are only interested in the entertainment. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events in sports each year, but it is also huge for entertainers and a major platform for companies, who purchased pricey commercial spots. Justin Timberlake is taking the stage as this year’s halftime show performer, while Pink is singing the “National Anthem” and Leslie Odom Jr. is set to deliver “America the Beautiful.” But there is also a huge pregame show going on as well, with some A-list performers in the mix. For those who want to know what channel to watch the pregame show on, who the pre-show performers are, and more Super Bowl details, read on below.

DATE: February 4, 2018 is this year’s Super Bowl date. The game is set to be held at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and this year’s competing teams are the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. The 2018 Super Bowl could potentially become Tom Brady’s sixth win at a Super Bowl in his career, which would make NFL history.

The pre-show will run from 1- 6 p.m. ET and the official Super Bowl game broadcast will begin immediately following the pre-show, at 6 p.m. ET. Kick-off for the game, however, will not start until 6:30 p.m. ET. Prior to the pre-game show, from 12 – 1 p.m. ET, NBC will air a special preview of the two teams in this year’s Super Bowl. The special will be titled Super Bowl Pregame: Road to the Super Bowl.The Super Bowl and its pre-show will be featured on the NBC network. Be sure to check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel the NBC network is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations by clicking here Page Six has reported that Sting will be one of the big pre-show performers and he is said to be joined by Shaggy at some point in the set. The two have recently been working on music together and even just performed in a collaborative set at the 2018 Grammy Awards. Sting and Shaggy are rumored to be performing their song “Don’t Make Me Wait” and their upcoming album is set to drop on April 20, 2018. Darius Rucker is another performer set to appear during the pre-show.Chinese pop star Kris Wu has been named as a Super Bowl ambassador by the NFL, according to Billboard . Wu’s reaction upon hearing the news was that, “It is my pleasure to be named ambassador to one of the world’s most recognizable sports and entertainment events. I look forward to participating in Tencent’s coverage and sharing my gameday experience with fans around the world.” Another thing to look out for all the major commercials broadcasting throughout the Super Bowl. They are sure to be entertaining as the cost of one 30-second commercial is $5 million, according to Quartz Media