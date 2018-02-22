‘The Amazing Race’ Winner Spoilers 2018: Who Won Season 30?

The Amazing Race, The Amazing Race Season 30, The Amazing Race Season 30 Cast, The Amazing Race 2018 Cast, The Amazing Race 2018 Contestants, The Amazing Race 2018 Teams, The Amazing Race Season 30 Contestants, The Amazing Race Season 30 Teams, Amazing Race 2018 Cast Photo Credit: John Paul Filo ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

THE AMAZING RACE is a multi-Emmy Award-winning reality series hosted by Emmy Award-nominated host Phil Keoghan, where teams of two embark on a trek around the world. At every destination, each team must compete in a series of challenges, some mental and some physical, and only when the tasks are completed will they learn of their next location. Teams who are the farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning THE AMAZING RACE and the $1 million prize. The 30th season of THE AMAZING RACE will premiere during the 2017-2018 television season on the CBS Television Network. Pictured L-R, Top Row: Joey "Jaws" Chestnut and Tim "Eater X" Janus, Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf, Lucas Bocanegra and Brittany Austin, Alexander Rossi and Conor Daly; Middle Row: Kristi Leskinen and Jen hudak, Cedric Ceballos and Shawn Marion, Daniel and Eric Guiffreda; Bottom Row: Trevor Wadleigh and Chris Marchant, April Gould and Sarah Williams, Evan Lynyak and Henry Zhang, Dessie Mitcheson and Kayla Fitzgerald.

The season 30 finale of The Amazing Race airs tonight, from 8:59 – 11:01 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS network and there are four teams left in the mix. For leg 11 of the game, the remaining teams will head from Thailand to Hong Kong. Then, for the finale leg of the competition, the competitors will wind up in San Francisco, in hopes of winning the $1 million prize. Now, before we get into the spoilers on who the reported winners are, this is your spoiler warning. STOP READING NOW IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT THE 2018 FINALE OF THE AMAZING RACE.

With that out of the way, let’s get into some specifics. The remaining teams on the show are Indycar racers Conor Daly and Alexander Rossi; skiers Kristi Leskinen and Jen Hudak; Big Brother couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson; and Yale alumni Henry Zhang with Evan Lynyak.

Gold Derby has reported that the spoilers on the winning team are not fully known, but they have been narrowed down to two teams. Gold Derby explained that, “There are conflicting reports about the final result. While Kristi and Jen are thought to have finished the task first, they may not have been allowed to check in at the mat as they had not paid their taxi driver. If that pans out, it looks like Jessica and Cody will be declared the winners and take home the million dollar grand prize. With the pair just getting engaged, they could be set for a spectacular wedding and honeymoon.”

So, it’s either the Big Brother, newly engaged couple or the freestyle skiers. Gold Derby has also reported that Conor Daly and Alexander Rossi were the first of the four teams to be eliminated.

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf The Amazing Race, The Amazing Race Season 30, The Amazing Race Season 30 Cast, The Amazing Race 2018 Cast, The Amazing Race 2018 Contestants, The Amazing Race 2018 Teams, The Amazing Race Season 30 Contestants, The Amazing Race Season 30 Teams, Amazing Race 2018 Cast

Photo Credit: John Paul Filo ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights ReservedCody Nickson (L) and Jessica Graf (R) former Big Brother contestants from Plano, Tx and Los Angeles, Ca on the 30th season of THE AMAZING RACE. Photo: John Paul Filo/CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

According to Life and Style Magazine, they have reported that Graf and Nickson have most likely won this season. Show host Phil Keoghan weighed in on who he was originally rooting for on the show, saying that he actually had the most interest in Leskinen and Hudak. In an interview with TV Guide, he revealed, “They’re strong women. I can tell they have no problem going toe-to-toe with anyone. They’re a little older, so they’ve got a little more experience at competing. And that experience may play really well for them going into this because a lot of competing is about the experience of competing, knowing how to deal with stress. And just as competitors with more hours competing than anybody else, that’s going to give them a good shot at winning this thing.”

But, if Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf won, they have more than just the money to celebrate. According to Us Weekly, after filming the show, recently the couple got engaged. See the adorable proposal video that Nickson made below.

