‘The Amazing Race’ Winner Spoilers 2018: Who Won Season 30?

The season 30 finale of The Amazing Race airs tonight, from 8:59 – 11:01 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS network and there are four teams left in the mix. For leg 11 of the game, the remaining teams will head from Thailand to Hong Kong. Then, for the finale leg of the competition, the competitors will wind up in San Francisco, in hopes of winning the $1 million prize. Now, before we get into the spoilers on who the reported winners are, this is your spoiler warning. STOP READING NOW IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT THE 2018 FINALE OF THE AMAZING RACE.

With that out of the way, let’s get into some specifics. The remaining teams on the show are Indycar racers Conor Daly and Alexander Rossi; skiers Kristi Leskinen and Jen Hudak; Big Brother couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson; and Yale alumni Henry Zhang with Evan Lynyak.

Gold Derby has reported that the spoilers on the winning team are not fully known, but they have been narrowed down to two teams. Gold Derby explained that, “There are conflicting reports about the final result. While Kristi and Jen are thought to have finished the task first, they may not have been allowed to check in at the mat as they had not paid their taxi driver. If that pans out, it looks like Jessica and Cody will be declared the winners and take home the million dollar grand prize. With the pair just getting engaged, they could be set for a spectacular wedding and honeymoon.”

So, it’s either the Big Brother, newly engaged couple or the freestyle skiers. Gold Derby has also reported that Conor Daly and Alexander Rossi were the first of the four teams to be eliminated.

According to Life and Style Magazine, they have reported that Graf and Nickson have most likely won this season. Show host Phil Keoghan weighed in on who he was originally rooting for on the show, saying that he actually had the most interest in Leskinen and Hudak. In an interview with TV Guide, he revealed, “They’re strong women. I can tell they have no problem going toe-to-toe with anyone. They’re a little older, so they’ve got a little more experience at competing. And that experience may play really well for them going into this because a lot of competing is about the experience of competing, knowing how to deal with stress. And just as competitors with more hours competing than anybody else, that’s going to give them a good shot at winning this thing.”

But, if Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf won, they have more than just the money to celebrate. According to Us Weekly, after filming the show, recently the couple got engaged. See the adorable proposal video that Nickson made below.