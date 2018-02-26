‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Finale: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Photo Credit: ABC - Paul Hebert

Tonight is the overnight dates episode of The Bachelor 2018 and Arie Luyendyk is down to three women. For those who are already eager to know about the finale episode, however, can find all the answers they’ve been looking for below. But, beware of the major spoilers on the winner, who Luyendyk ends up with and more. So, STOP READING NOW if you do not want to know any details about the outcome of the finale.

With that said, let’s get into the identity of the women in the final two, the heartbreak that occurs on the finale and the surprises that will have Bachelor Nation in an uproar. Read on for our 5 Fast Facts on the finale below.

1. And the Final Two Are …

Kendall Long gets eliminated after the fantasy suite dates, which means that Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham are the final two, according to Reality Steve. Luyendyk has admitted to falling in love with two women on the show this season, but Burnham heard the news from him first, according to People. Prior to the hometown dates, Luyendyk told her, “It’s been amazing getting to know you the last couple of days, and I love the fact that you’re so open with me. I feel vulnerable with you, and to hear you say that you’re falling for me makes me really, really happy. I really do see something between us. I’m falling so deeply in love with you — it’s crazy.” According to Narcity, Luyendyk also tells Kufrin he loves her on camera.

2. Kufrin’s Ex-Boyfriend Shows Up to Propose

According to ABC, a dramatic twist makes it difficult for Arie Luyendyk to choose which two women will make it to the finale episode. ABC writes that, “In one of the most dramatic twists in Bachelor history, a mystery visitor arrives ready to upset Arie’s dreams of a happily ever after. A determined man has flown all the way to Peru to win back his ex-girlfriend.” Reality Steve previously reported that the mystery man is Becca Kufrin’s ex-boyfriend and he reportedly proposes to Kufrin when he gets to see her. Kufrin reportedly rejects his proposal.

The Inquistr has reported that Kufrin’s ex-boyfriend is named Ross Jirgl. The two were together off and on for years and met while in college.

3. The Winner Is … Kufrin

Reality Steve previously reported that Becca Kufrin is the winner this season, while Lauren Burnham was the runner-up. In a difficult decision between the two women and The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the finale to be one of the most heartbreaking in Bachelor history.

4. Luyendyk Reconsiders and Dumps Kufrin

It’s not a happy ending for Becca Kufrin, who is reportedly dumped by Luyendyk after the two get engaged, according to Reality Steve. On the Women Tell-All episode, show cast-off Caroline Lunny confronted Luyendyk, telling him that she knows what he did and that she doesn’t understand how he could do it. Lunny is a good friend of Kufrin.

Recently, Lunny revealed to E! News that she was standing up against Luyendyk in the name of friendship. She also dished to E! that, “I had heard a little rumor along the way … I then called and I had gotten that confirmation and I was furious, honestly. You’ll see why. I’m heartbroken the way things went down, the way he handled it. I think it could’ve been handled much better and it wasn’t.” Luyendyk’s response to Lunny’s confrontation was that viewers will see how it all plays out on the finale.

5. Currently, Luyendyk Is Dating the Runner-Up

For those wondering why Luyendyk dumps his brand new fiance, Reality Steve reported that the answer is “Lauren Burnham.” When the news first broke weeks ago, Reality Steve revealed that, “I was told from a source specifically that ‘Arie broke up with Becca and they are heading to Virginia to film’ … Not less than 6 hours later, a photo appears in a private Facebook group that ABC’s vans were out in front of Lauren’s mother’s house in Virginia, and the person who posted the picture seemed to know that ABC and Arie were there and were filming … Arie ended his engagement with Becca a little over a week ago and is now dating Lauren. That’s why he was in Virginia last week at Lauren’s parents house.”

So, apparently the two are currently dating, but there have been no reports of an engagement. Either the two are going to simply date or they’ll save a proposal for the After the Final Rose special. What do you think?