‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Finale & Women Tell-All Spoilers

Tonight is the hometown dates episode for The Bachelor, which means that next week is the Women Tell-All special, followed by the overnight dates episode, and then the big finale. And, we’ve got a bunch of spoilers for you all ready. But, before we get into all the winner details, drama and other details, THIS IS YOUR WARNING. If you do NOT want to know who the reported winner is or any other spoilers, STOP READING NOW.

The Women Tell-All Special

According to Reality Steve, Kendall Long does not attend the Women Tell-All special, but the contestants who are there include Lauren S., Jenny, Brittany, Olivia, Jessica, Lauren G., Annaliese, Marikh, Ashley, Jacqueline, Caroline, Bibiana, Jenna, Krystal, Chelsea, Bekah M., Seinne, and Tia. And, the women who get put in the “hot seat” are Krystal, Chelsea, Bekah M., Seinne, and Tia.

Behind-the-scenes footage of Krystal Nielson is shown, with her apparently calling Arie Luyendyk a “needle dick”. Reality Steve reports that Bekah M. reveals she spoke with Luyendyk since filming and got the closure she wanted. Bekah M. and Tia apparently get into it a bit on the special, but Nielson really gets it the most. In fact, Reality Steve said that, “Arie pretty much shut her down. She was upset and wanted more of an explanation, he told her she deserved to go home, especially once he saw it play out on TV. He also said he kept her too long. Apparently Arie was cold and short with her, which apparently delighted the crowd because she was insufferable the whole time.” But, Luyendyk gets attacked as well. According to Reality Steve, the special may or may not show contestant Caroline confronting Luyendyk about some shady business that we will get into in the finale spoilers below.

The Women Tell-All special is airing Sunday night, February 25, 2018. The next night, the Overnight date episode airs on February 26, 2018.

The Season 22 Finale & Winner

Okay. So, the finale winner and the women who ends up with Luyendyk are two different people. According to Reality Steve, Becca Kufrin ends up engaged to Luyendyk on the finale, but he ultimately dumps her to be with runner-up Lauren Burnham after the finale taping. Ouch. Reality Steve revealed that, “A couple days after the premiere, I was given word that Arie called Lauren on the night of the premiere. Certainly an interesting thing to be told because why would a lead possibly contact the girl he dumped when he’s engaged to someone else? … Started hearing that Arie was having second thoughts about Becca and thinking he might’ve made the wrong choice.” Yikes.

And, that’s why contestant Carolina supposedly confronts Luyendyk during the Women Tell-All episode. Reality Steve dished that, “For those that don’t know, Caroline and Becca are very close. Becca was even in Florida with Caroline last weekend before Caroline left for LA. So Caroline basically made it known she knows about the ending saying “I know what you did,” and Arie kinda dismissed it. Again, not sure if that’ll get shown, but it’s obvious she was protecting her friend Becca since she knows what happened, and Arie basically said something to the effect of, ‘We’ll see how it plays out.'”