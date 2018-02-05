Who Is the Real Winner of ‘The Bachelor’ 2018?

Photo Credit: ABC - Craig Sjodin

Arie Luyendyk is the star of The Bachelor 2018 and he has revealed that he fell in love with more than one woman on the show this season. He told People that, “I fell in love with two women, and I didn’t know I was capable of that. I’ve never been in that situation, and it was really hard. And they were two very different women, and that’s what made it even harder.” So, it’s probably safe to say that Luyendyk fell in love with not only the winner, but the runner-up contestant as well.

But, before we can reveal the most recent reports on the woman who ends up with Luyendyk, we have to give you a strong warning. If you don’t want to know who the winner is or any other spoilers, STOP READING NOW.

With that said, Reality Steve previously reported that Becca Kufrin is the winner this season, while Lauren Burnham was the runner-up. Recently, Reality Steve dished that, “A couple days after the premiere, I was given word that Arie called Lauren on the night of the premiere. Certainly an interesting thing to be told because why would a lead possibly contact the girl he dumped when he’s engaged to someone else? … Started hearing that Arie was having second thoughts about Becca and thinking he might’ve made the wrong choice.” Yikes. So, was Luyendyk getting cold feet?

Reality Steve later reported something truly crazy, though definitely believable. He revealed that, “I was told from a source specifically that ‘Arie broke up with Becca and they are heading to Virginia to film’ … Not less than 6 hours later, a photo appears in a private Facebook group that ABC’s vans were out in front of Lauren’s mother’s house in Virginia, and the person who posted the picture seemed to know that ABC and Arie were there and were filming … Arie ended his engagement with Becca a little over a week ago and is now dating Lauren. That’s why he was in Virginia last week at Lauren’s parents house.” So, it sounds like that even though Becca Kufrin was reported to be the winner this season, Luyendyk has ended up with Lauren Burnham … at least for now, since Reality Steve has been reporting that Luyendyk may be a bit of a playboy.

This wouldn’t be the first time that a Bachelor star has changed his mind after getting down on one knee, if these reports are true. In 2009, star Jason Mesnick proposed to winner Melissa Rycroft, a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, but the After the Final Rose special revealed that he had changed his mind. On the special, Mesnick said that since his season ended, “things were different” and he really wanted to be with runner-up Molly Malaney. According to ABC News, Rycroft was very frustrated and her response to Mesnick before handing over her engagement ring was, “I trusted you with everything. He knows what I’ve been through. I’m so mad at you. I don’t get it at all because none of it makes sense … I’ve been through a ton of heartbreak. You’ve been through a ton of heartbreak. You should know better than to do something like that.” Watch the intense break up with Rycroft and re-connection with Malaney below.

Mesnick and Malaney married in 2010 and their wedding had its own televised special, titled The Bachelor: Jason and Molly’s Wedding. Together, they went on to have two children and they are still married today.