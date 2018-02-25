‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Women Tell-All Live Stream: How to Watch the Show Online

Photo Credit: ABC - Craig Sjodin

Tonight is the Women Tell-All Special for The Bachelor 2018, with a room full of contestants confronting star Arie Luyendyk Jr. about all the decisions he’s made over the course of the season. Who wouldn’t want to be sitting in a room full of their exes, right? According to Reality Steve, this season’s designated villain, Krystal Nielson, gets hammered by her former co-stars and even Luyendyk puts her in her place. Nielson actually admitted recently to Glamour that she wished Peter Kraus had been the star of The Bachelor this season. Nielson said that, “The audition process is very long, and for 90 percent of it, I thought it was going to be Peter. I found out a week and a half before [it wasn’t]. I gave up my whole life, my career that I love so much thinking it was [going to be] someone else. Of course I felt disappointed, but at the same time I was very intrigued with Arie because I didn’t know anything about him. He seemed like such an eligible guy and down-to-earth. I was like, ‘I’m going to give him a shot.'”

Some of the other contestants get into it on the tell-all episode with each other, but Luyendyk has to answer to a couple women as well. For example, contestant Tia Booth, who made it to the hometown dates, asks Luyendyk why he sent her home on tonight’s episode, according to Entertainment Weekly.

On tomorrow night’s episode of The Bachelor, the three remaining women will participate in the overnight dates, which usually end in the infamous fantasy suite. The three contestants left on the show are Kendall Long, Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham. Only one will end up with Luyendyk, though the finale is reported to be one of the most dramatic in the show’s history.