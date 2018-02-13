‘The Bachelor Winter Games’ 2018 Premiere Time & Episode Schedule

Photo Credit: ABC - Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Tonight is the premiere of the series The Bachelor Winter Games, bringing together contestants from the Bachelor franchise across the globe. Get ready for some familiar faces, along with new ones to the USA. The show will air twice a week, for the next two weeks, and will also feature a tell-all episode. Read on for the schedule details, how to watch the show and more info on what to expect below.

PREMIERE TIME & TV CHANNEL: Episode 1 of The Bachelor Winter Games premieres tonight, on February 13, 2018, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT on the ABC network. To access the ABC channel finder and locate your local station, you can find details here.

HOSTS & CAST MEMBERS: The hosts of the show are Chris Harrison and Hannah Storm, along with Ashley Brewer as a correspondent. Some of the contestants in the mix include overseas members of the franchise, along with familiar faces like Clare Crawley, Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti. Find out all the details and spoilers on the cast members here.

EPISODES SCHEDULE: The premiere episode airs tonight. Episode 2 is scheduled for Thursday, February 15, 2018, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT. Episode 3 airs Tuesday, February 20, 2018, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT. The 4th episode of the show airs Thursday, February 22, 2018, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and it is followed by the tell-all episode from 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT.

PREMIERE PLOT DESCRIPTION: According to Xfinity TV Guide, the participants meet in the streets of Vermont for a celebration featuring appearances by Trista and Ryan Sutter, Hannah Storm and Ashley Brewer; Ruthie Collins performs; the singles move into the villa.

EPISODE 2 PLOT DESCRIPTION: The participants arrive at an ice rink to try speed skating; one pair go on a tubing date, while another take a horse-drawn carriage ride before relaxing in a wood-burning hot tub; Chris Harrison makes an announcement.

EPISODES 3 & 4 PLOT DESCRIPTIONS: The Bachelor and The Bachelorette favorites compete in winter-themed athletic challenges.

WORLD TELLS-ALL EPISODE PLOT DESCRIPTION: A reunion of bachelors and bachelorettes who participated in The Bachelor Winter Games.

LIVE STREAM: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch ABC online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free if you’re in a select market:

DirecTV Now: ABC (live in 39 markets) is included in all four channel packages, ranging from $35 to $70 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: ABC (live in 8 markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel package for $25 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

PlayStation Vue: ABC (live in 19 markets) is included in all four channel packages, ranging from $40 to $75 per month. It comes with a free 5-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app