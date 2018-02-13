‘The Bachelor Winter Games’ Spoilers & Cast

Photo Credit: ABC - Lorenzo Bevilaqua

The Bachelor Winter Games are finally here and will be taking over the ABC networks for the next two weeks, two nights a week. Some of your favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette cast members from the US version of the franchise will join international cast members in the competition as well. The show will feature winter sports, along with quests for love … and hookups. The official ABC plot description of the show and the premiere episode reads, “For close to two decades, The Bachelor, a pop culture phenomenon, has spawned international versions of the series. For the first time since its inception, 26 of the most eligible singles from around the world gather at the luxurious Vermont winter resort of The Hermitage Club. In the series premiere, the participants meet in the streets of Vermont for a grand celebration. Bachelor royalty Trista and Ryan Sutter serve as grand marshals kicking off the festivities. With the backdrop of snowy winter white mountains, ESPN SportsCenter anchor and sports journalist Hannah Storm, and KABC-TV sports anchor and correspondent Ashley Brewer join host Chris Harrison for the action. Following a featured performance by up-and-coming country music sensation Ruthie Collins, the singles move into their Bachelor villa and the games of love begin.” Now, before we get into some spoilers on what to expect from some of the contestants, THIS IS YOUR WARNING. STOP READING NOW IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS. With that said, let’s get into all the details on each of the cast members on the show this season.

Benoit Beauséjour-Savard

Benoit hails from Montreal, Canada and was on season 1 of The Bachelorette Canada. In photos released by ABC, Benoit is shown hanging with Clare Crawley and, according to Reality Steve, the two hit it off for at least part of the season. According to Elite Daily, Benoit is a restaurant maître d’ and he is 31 years old.

Eric Bigger

Eric Bigger was on season 13 of The Bachelorette with Rachel Lindsay and he doesn’t make it too far in the Winter Games. In an interview with Elite Daily, Eric stated that, “I think the Winter Games was just another opportunity not only to find love, but make connections within the Bachelor family … Then there’s the challenge as far as winter sports — I grew up in Baltimore, where we only have winter sports available! So it was just an opportunity for me not only to grow but be in a different vibration and learn more about myself when it comes to love, challenges, and just life in general. So that was the whole purpose of going, and then producers of the show reached out towards the end of the year and I didn’t think I would be going, but I was open to it and I went for it … I’d just done The Bachelorette prior to that … and emotionally it was a long year.” When Eric Bigger was eliminated from The Bachelorette, it was emotional because there were only three men left, including him. Lindsay’s reason for letting him go was that her feelings were stronger for the other two men involved.

Laura Blair

Laura Blair hails from Wirral, England and she was on season 4 of The Bachelor UK. Unfortunately for Laura, she doesn’t make it very far in the competition, as Reality Steve reported she is one of the first eliminated on the show this season.

Rebecca Carlson

Rebecca Carlson gets a bit flirty with fellow cast member Luke Pell on the show, but the two don’t end up together, according to Reality Steve. Rebecca is from Stockholm, Sweden and she was on season 3 of The Bachelor Sweden. Rebecca reportedly comes in first place in one of the winter sports games on the premiere episode and she gets a date with Luke Pell.

Clare Crawley

Photo Credit: ABC – Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Courtney Dober

Clare Crawley is a staple in Bachelor Nation, from her putting former Bachelor star Juan Pablo Galavis in his place over his crude and misleading behavior, to her Bachelor in Paradise appearances. On The Bachelor Winter Games, Clare reportedly ends up in a love triangle between two hot guys, according to Reality Steve . In an interview with Entertainment Tonight , Clare opened up about her dating obstacle on the show, explaining that, “Being in a love triangle was something that I thought would never happen on any of the shows, so it was definitely something new for me, and I didn’t expect really any guy to be interested in me. I felt like I was going to be the old lady in the group … It was a pleasant surprise … I’m a very private person, so I think in the public eye, it appears I’ve just been doing no dating [these last few years off-camera], but as a matter of fact, I’ve had some pretty serious relationships … but I’m not one to settle.” Clare also dished that she gets a little frustrated on the show, so we may see her standing up for herself or getting involved in a confrontation or two.

Courtney Dober is from Sydney, New South Wales and was a contestant on season 2 of The Bachelorette Australia. Reality Steve has reported that this season on The Bachelor Winter Games, Courtney gets together with contestant Lily McManus-Semchyshyn from New Zealand. According to Life and Style Magazine, when Courtney was on The Bachelorette Australia, he wasn’t ready to make a commitment. Perhaps today, things have changed. In an interview with Mamma Mia, Courtney did say that the show changed him. He revealed that, “It was such an emotional rollercoaster, towards the end I was getting these bouts of anxiety and stuff that I’ve never, ever felt before and I just wasn’t myself,” he said in an interview with Mama Mia. “I thought, ‘fuck, what am I doing? This is painful.'”

Michael Garofola

Some may remember Michael Garofola from season 9 of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Outside of reality TV, Garofola has been known to practice law. Apparently, Garofola doesn’t make it to the end with love on The Bachelor Winter Games, according to Reality Steve, so maybe television romance just isn’t for him.

Josiah Graham

Photo Credit: ABC – Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Lauren Griffin

Josiah Graham was on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette and now he takes on this series. He has a very small flirtation with fellow cast member Ally Thompson, from New Zealand, but Reality Steve reports Josiah doesn’t have much going for him when it comes to skiing.

Lauren Griffin was on season 22 of The Bachelor, which means that she is a cast-off from the current season of The Bachelor, which stars Arie Luyendyk. According to Reality TV World, Griffin is a 26-year-old executive recruiter from Indianapolis, who lives in Los Angeles, California. Lauren didn’t make it very far on The Bachelor and Reality Steve has reported that she is one of the first to be sent home on The Bachelor Winter Games.

Jenny Helenius

Helenius was on season 1 of The Bachelor Finland and she hails from Helsinki, Finland. Romper reported that Helenius actually was the runner-up on The Bachelor Finland and recently, Helenius joked on Instagram that, “Soooo I did this thing and said yes coming to Vermont to compete in love (again) and in winter games. Yes I know. These are two of my strongest sports …”

Ben Higgins

Ben Higgins has been the star of The Bachelor and found love with Lauren Bushnell. The two even starred in their own reality spin-off show, but the relationship unraveled when Higgins revealed he no longer wished to be engaged. Now, he’s a part of The Bachelor Winter Games and recently told People why he decided to join the cast. He admitted that, “The Bachelor has been really good to me. Even through a really tough relationship that still plays a huge role in my life, it provided me an opportunity to explore myself more than I ever thought I would.” Higgins also confessed that his split from Bushnell did have effects on how he approached other women on the show. Higgins said that, “It did affect the way I interacted with women [on the show] and it does that in real life. Coming off of a breakup, it’s smart to take time to process through things but also to make sure you do know what you’re looking for. I knew that what I was looking for was somebody very similar to what I had before and just a partner, somebody who was patient and kind and willing to go out there and tackle the world side-by-side.”

Ashley Iaconetti

Ashley Iaconetti is known as the crying virgin, who, though beautiful, always seems to strike out because of her dramatics. This season, however, she gets lucky in love and in the game, according to Reality Steve. Ashley I. reportedly wins the competition with contestant Kevin Wendt and the two at least find lust together. They are reportedly dating now that the show has pretty much wrapped.

Bibiana Julian

Bibiana Julian hits it off with Ashley Iaconetti’s crush Kevin Wendt at the beginning of the series, as Reality Steve reported that on the premiere episode, “Bibiana is also attracted to Kevin as well, and Kevin is seen talking to her, which immediately starts making Ashley I. insecure … Back at the house, we see Kevin pull both Bibiana aside and Ashley aside to talk to them. Bibiana tells him she would’ve picked him if she would’ve won, and Ashley flirts with him during his time. Ashley says she thought Kevin would pick Bibiana, but after talking to him, she thinks she has a chance. Kevin ends up asking Bibiana and Ashley loses it. Basically the crying Ashley you’ve seen in all the commercials is from the first episode when he chose Bibiana over her.” So, Bibiana and Kevin go on a date and make out, but, according to Reality Steve, they do not end up together.

Yuki Kimura

Yuki Kimura is from Atsugi, Kanagawa and she was on season 1 of The Bachelor Japan. Reality Steve has reported that she does not find love this season and she barely speaks English. Reality Steve joked that, “The international contestant who steals the show and will probably be everyone’s favorite is Yuki from Japan. Why? Because she knows about 5 words of English, yet is ridiculously happy to be here, and all they do all episode (and all season) is play up the fact she doesn’t speak English. It’s actually pretty funny.” According to Hollywood Life, show host Chris Harrison had similar words to say. Harrison stated, “There is one star that will take over America and become maybe the biggest star in the world and her name is Yuki. She came from Japan.”

Jamey Kocan

Jamey Kocan was a contestant on season 13 of The Bachelorette and Reality Steve has reported he is one of the first to be eliminated on The Bachelor Winter Games. So, it looks like Kocan didn’t make it too far on either of the shows. Jamey is a sales account executive from Santa Monica, California, according to Reality TV World.

Jordan Mauger

Jordan Mauger is from Auckland, New Zealand and was on season 2 of The Bachelorette New Zealand. In an interview with Stuff New Zealand, Jordan said that when he was on The Bachelorette New Zealand, the show wasn’t very real and it was a total train wreck. There are no notable romances for Jordan on The Bachelor Winter Games thus far … maybe it’s because he reportedly shows up late over issues with his Visa, according to Reality Steve.

Lily McManus-Semchyshyn

Lily McManus-Semchyshyn reportedly ends up with contestant Courtney Dober, according to Reality Steve. OKHereIsTheSituation previously reported that Lily dated Married At First Sight New Zealand groom Luke Cederman right after she appeared on season 3 The Bachelor New Zealand.

Lesley Murphy

Lesley Murphy immediately hits it off with former Bachelorette favorite Dean Unglert. Unfortunately, Dean rubbed fans the wrong way when he became quite the two-timing ladies’ man on Bachelor in Paradise. Reality Steve has reported that Dean and Lesley end up together on the show and are currently dating. But, they start off with Lesley’s breasts as the main topic of conversation because she had a double mastectomy and said that no man has seen her breasts since the surgery. Lesley, who appeared on Sean Lowes’ season 17 of The Bachelor, decided to get a double mastectomy after testing positive for the BRCA 2 gene mutation, as reported by People. Lesley said that after her mother tested positive, she and her sisters got tested as well. In an interview with People, Lesley explained why she went ahead with the surgery. She said, “Why hang on to something that is a ticking time bomb? … It was a no hesitation thing.” Months after surgery, Lesley decided to get breast implants.

Luke Pell

Luke Pell was a fan-favorite from Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette and there were rumors he would be the next Bachelor, but Nick Viall ended up with the role. Pell revealed to Us Weekly that he actually had his bags packed for the gig when it was given to Viall. At the time, Pell said, “We were all satisfied, had agreed to the contracts and everything was moving forward. I was checked in to my flight to come to L.A. I got a call from producers Sunday night at about 10 p.m. They said ABC had decided to quote-unquote go in a different direction … I’ve come to accept the decision, from all my years in the military, I’ve learned that some things are out of my control.” According to Reality Steve, Pell ends up with the Swedish contestant Nastassia Yaramchuk on the show this season.

Christian Rauch

Christian Rauch is from Berlin, Germany and was on The Bachelorette Switzerland season 1. Christian actually ended up being involved in a love triangle this season with Benoit Beauséjour-Savard and Clare Crawley, according to Reality Steve. When Christian was on The Bachelorette Switzerland, he was actually the winner, but he and the star split after about a month, according to Romper.

Tiffany Scanlon

Tiffany Scanlon was on season 4 of The Bachelor Australia and she hails from Perth, Western Australia. According to The Fix, Tiffany was romantically involved with a former fellow Bachelor contestant named Megan Marx. Megan reportedly accepted some of the blame for the ex-couple’s demise, explaining that, “I just think in terms of the way that I behaved with Tiffany after we started our relationship, I regret the way that I publicized the relationship because I think essentially it broke it down.”

Zoe Tang

Reality Steve has reported that Zoe Tang is one of the first contestants sent home on The Bachelor Winter Games. Zoe hails from Shenzhen, China and she was on season 1 of The Bachelor China. Elite Daily has reported that outside of reality television, Tang works in Foreign Trade Sales.

Ally Thompson

Ally Thompson is off to a little bit of a rocky start when it comes to winter sports, but she seems to have a fan in fellow contestant Josiah Graham, according to Reality Steve. The two do not make it to the end, however. Ally comes from Nelson, New Zealand and was on season 3 of The Bachelor New Zealand.

Dean Unglert

Dean Unglert hits it off with Lesley Murphy and Reality Steve has reported that they ultimately end up together. E! Online has reported that the two are dating today. A source revealed that, “Dean is really happy with Lesley. They are both very goofy and have a lot of fun together.” And, Us Weekly recently reported that the couple was spotted together at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Kevin Wendt

Kevin Wendt ends up a winner with Ashley Iaconetti for the first ever edition of The Bachelor Winter Games and that’s not all he gets. According to Reality Steve, Ashley I. loses her virginity to him and they are currently dating. However, Reality Steve has reported Kevin is in it for the wrong reasons. Reality Steve reported that, “They are a “couple” now. Well, as much as someone in this franchise can define “couple” … It’s been reported to me that Kevin’s sole intention of doing this show was to be the next “Bachelor: Canada.” And if not that, he just wants fame, he wants notoriety, and he was strictly looking to hook up with whatever girl in the house would garner him the most attention … Some say it might be a showmance, but there’s no doubt Ashley is goo-goo ga-ga over him (shocker), and I’m hearing he’s not as into her as she’s into him (gee, where have we heard that before?).” Hopefully, Kevin is really into Ashley I., since she gave up her “virtue” for him.

Nastassia Yaramchuk

Nastassia Yaramchuk, aka Stassi, ends up with hottie Luke Pell, according to Reality Steve and the two first hang out together on episode 2. She comes from Malmö, Sweden and she was on season 3 of The Bachelor Sweden.