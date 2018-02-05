‘The Cloverfield Paradox’: Photos of the Monsters from the Movies [SPOILERS]

Cloverfield 4

If you’ve seen The Cloverfield Paradox, then you likely want to go back and examine some moments from the movie a little more closely. And you might also be interested in comparing certain aliens with monsters from the other movies in the franchise. How do the monsters compare? This article has MAJOR SPOILERS for The Cloverfield Paradox, so don’t read on unless you’ve already seen the movie. We’re going to show and compare photos from the movies for you to examine and analyze.

The Monster from ‘The Cloverfield Paradox’

The biggest twist that took place in The Cloverfield Paradox was the giant monster that we saw at the very end of the movie. As the pod was sent to Earth and Ava Hamilton’s husband Michael freaked out about how it was too dangerous and she needed to go back, we saw her pod fly past something absolutely terrifying. Breaking above the clouds, high in the sky, was the biggest Cloverfield monster anyone in the franchise has ever seen. Yes, it appears that the monster has grown a lot since the 2008 Cloverfield. (Or, as some theories posit, we’re in a completely different dimension now. Read an explanation of how the movies tie together in Heavy’s story here.) Here are photos of the monster as bit broke through the clouds:

The Cloverfield Paradox Cloverfield Monster Cloverfield Monster

Netflix The Cloverfield Paradox Monster The Cloverfield Paradox Monster

Netflix The Cloverfield Paradox Monster The Cloverfield Paradox Monster

And a brighter photo of the monster:

Netflix Cloverfield Paradox monster Cloverfield Paradox monster

As you can see, this monster is the same species as the one in Cloverfield. But this wasn’t the only time we saw the monster during the movie. When Ava Hamilton’s husband, Michael, was rescuing Molly from the destroyed hospital, you could see a shadow of the monster over the hospital. Michael may not have understood what he was seeing, which was why he didn’t freak out more. But those explosions weren’t from another country attacking. It was either the monster itself or the military fighting the monster.

Netflix

In this scene above, when Mike is rescuing Molly (at 57:17 in the movie), you can see the shadow of the monster moving around. It’s hard to make out in a still photo, but if you look closely on the left side, you can clearly see it in the video. It appears to be the monster’s leg as it moves through the debris.

The Monster in the Other ‘Cloverfield’ Movies

A photos story would not be complete without comparing the photos to the Cloverfield monster in previous movies. When you compare them, you can clearly see that the Paradox monster is the same species, only much, much bigger. Here is the monster from Cloverfield. First, in the scene as it appeared in the movie (very dark):

Paramount Cloverfield Monster Cloverfield Monster

And now brightened: yes, you can see the monster is the same species.

Paramount Cloverfield monster, brightened. Cloverfield monster, brightened.

Do you remember this part?

Paramount

It’s clearly the same species (even down to the bubble on the side of its head.) But the one in Paradox is a huge adult version. The monster in 10 Cloverfield Lane was different, likely a parasite instead of the actual mega species:

10 Cloverfield Lane

And of course, there was the alien spacecraft, which was not large enough to house our mega creatures. What we do know, from the photos, is that our Paradox alien is clearly the same species as our original Cloverfield alien. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.