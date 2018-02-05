‘The Cloverfield Paradox’ vs. ‘God Particle’: What’s the Difference?

Netflix

Netflix had a big surprise during the Super Bowl yesterday when it released a trailer for The Cloverfield Paradox and then announced that the new movie was streaming immediately after the Super Bowl. No one was expecting the movie. In fact, it wasn’t on anyone’s radar. So what happened? And how is this movie different from God Particle, which is the Cloverfield movie that everyone was expecting to see? Read on for the answers.

God Particle is the third Cloverfield movie that’s been on everyone’s minds. We’ve heard about it for a while and thought it was releasing in April. (There have also been rumors that a fourth movie is releasing in October.) But now Paradox has come seemingly out of nowhere. What is Paradox?

You might be surprised to learn that The Cloverfield Paradox is the third Cloverfield movie that fans have been hearing about. The Cloverfield Paradox and God Particle are the same movie. When producing Cloverfield movies, it’s not uncommon for the movie’s real name to be kept underwraps and a “fake” name to be used during production. This was the case for the third movie. It was called God Particle publicly (and at one point it was also called Cloverfield Station), maybe so fans wouldn’t have much time to analyze every possible angle behind the Paradox title instead.

But then Netflix expressed interest in global distribution, and it looks like Paramount decided to let Netflix acquire the movie completely rather than releasing it in theaters. There were also some rumors, ScreenRant reported, that J.J. Abrams had wanted to make some changes to the movie post-production, but didn’t have time because of Star Wars. Rather than waiting, Paramount may have decided to release the movie on Netflix in its current form.

You might also be interested in knowing that just like 10 Cloverfield Lane, this movie was also supposed to be an independent film that was not connected to the Cloverfield franchise at all. The original plot took place in present-day Earth and involved a similar mystery, but nothing involving the Cloverfield universe. The movie was reworked into a Cloverfield sequel (post-production, according to ScreenRant), which may explain some of the plot questions that fans are still trying to decipher.

If you’ve seen the movie, do you like it as part of the Cloverfield universe? Or do you think it would have been better as a standalone film? Did you feel the same way about 10 Cloverfield Lane? Let us know in the comments below.