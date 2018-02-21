Getty

Is there a new episode of The Flash on tonight? Although today is Tuesday, there will be no new episode of The Flash on this evening.

The show is taking a break for the Winter Olympics. A new episode will air next Tuesday, February 27. Tonight, the CW will air a repeat, “The Trial of the Flash.”

The title of next week’s episode, the 14th episode, is “Subject 9”. The official synopsis reads, “Barry (Grant Gustin) meets a powerful woman whose abilities could help him in his battle with DeVoe (guest star Sugar Lyn Beard). Meanwhile, after learning that DeVoe is targeting everyone who was on the bus, Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) decides he doesn’t want to be a hero anymore, his only concern is staying alive. Harry (Tom Cavanagh) offers to help Joe (Jesse L. Martin). Ralph Hemecker directed the episode written by Mike Alber & Gabe Snyder.”

A number of shows are on hiatus for the Winter Olympics, including This Is Us, The Big Bang Theory, and Young Sheldon. What about other CW shows? iZombie will return at 9pm ET on February 26, Riverdale will return March 7, and Dynasty will return March 9.

Ten episodes still remain in the season.

Luckily, fans of Grant Gustin and Tom Cavanagh will get to see a bit more of the two actors soon. They will star in an upcoming short film called Tom and Grant. According to EW, the short film was written and directed by Cavanagh, an stars both The Flash actors who play “brazenly inept thieves who attempt to rob a bank without a plan, a clue — or even a gun.”

In an interview with EW, Cavanagh says, “Part of the subtext to all of this thing that I wrote and directed is political, about the political times that we’re living in, but the presentation is completely comic; it’s dark comic… The thing that appeals to both Grant and I, and it’s not something that we get to do often, but the idea of somebody who thinks they’re really, really smart, but in truth is really, really dumb. I find that to be extremely appealing, character-wise. In this scenario, we play Tom and Grant, the two most inept bank robbers ever. It’s R rated; it’s not for the family. It’s got blood and gun-play and heists and car chases, and I think that it’s something that both Grant and I are phenomenally excited about putting before the public.”

Be sure to tune into a new episode of The Flash next Tuesday, February 27, at 8pm ET/PT.