‘The Ritual’: Meet the Cast of Netflix’s New Movie

The Ritual is one of Netflix’s newest horror movies. The film released on Netflix on February 9 with mostly favorable reviews.

The Ritual is a Blair Witch-like horror film. It follows a group of college friends who are spending time together after the tragic death of one of their old friends. The 4 men set out on a hike through the Scandinavian wilderness, where a wrong turn leads them into a mysterious forest of Norse legend. An ancient evil exists there, and it stalks them at every turn.

The film was directed by David Bruckner and written by Joe Barton. Producers for the film include Andy Serkis, Jonathan Cavendish and Richard Holmes. You can watch the movie on Netflix here.

Read on to meet the cast of the Netflix original movie.

Rafe Spall as Luke

Rafe Spall plays Luke in the new horror movie. Spall is an English actor. He was born in Camberwell, London and was named after the protagonist in The Knight of Burning Pestle, which his father starred in with the Royal Shakespeare Company. He later played the role himself. Spall is best known for his roles in The Shadow Line, Pete Versus Life, One Day, Anonymous, Life of Pi and The Big Short.

Arsher Ali as Phil

Arsher Ali plays Phil in the new movie. Ali is a British actor. He got his start after playing the role of Hassan Malik in the comedy Four Lions. He also starred in Beaver Falls, a comedy-drama and Complicit, another drama. Ali is a fan of the Nottingham Forest Football Club and has been a season-ticket holder for many years. He often writes articles covering the team for the Nottingham Post. Ali graduated from East 15 Acting School.

Robert James-Collier as Hutch

Robert (Rob) James-Collier stars as Hutch. James-Collier is a British actor and model known for his roles in Downton Abbey and Coronation Street. The actor got his start when he auditioned for the series Down to Earth, in which he ended up playing a womanizing landlord. Afterward, James-Collier played a part in Shameless series 3. He later joined Coronation Street, which he was a part of from 2006-2008. He then appeared as Thomas Barrow in Downton Abbey and starred in The Ritual.

Sam Troughton as Dom

Sam Troughton stars as Dom. He is an actor who has worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company. Troughton is best known for his work in Spirit Trap and Alien vs. Predator. He also appeared in the BBC Robin Hood series from 2006-2009. Before starring in The Ritual, Troughton acted in 2 episodes of The Hollow Crown and 3 episodes of The Town.

Also Featuring

Paul Reid as Robert

Matthew Needham as Junkie

Jacob James Beswick as Fiend

Maria Erwolter as The Host

Hilary Reeves as The Curate

Peter Liddell as The Logger