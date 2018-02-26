‘The Voice’ 2018 Time, Channel & Blind Auditions Schedule

Photo Credit: Photo by: Trae Patton - NBC

Tonight is the 2018 premiere of The Voice and there is a whole new batch of artists ready to take the stage. Most of the judges are returning faces, while Kelly Clarkson has come aboard as the new coach for season 14. Get to know all about what’s in store for the new season, the show schedule, what channel to watch, how to watch the show online and more below.

PREMIERE DATE & TIME: The date of the premiere for season 14 of The Voice is January 26, 2018. The show airs from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and Carson Daly returns as the host.

BLIND AUDITIONS SCHEDULE: For the blind auditions, part 1 will air for the premiere; part 2 will air on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT; part 3 will be shown on Monday, March 5, 2018; and part 4 will air from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

TV CHANNEL: The show always airs on the NBC network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations, which you can find here.

COACHES: Blake Shelton and Adam Levine return as longtime coaches. Viewers enjoy their bromance and rivalry on the set. Alicia Keys has also returned, after saying that season 12 was her last. And now, Kelly Clarkson has joined in.

ADVISERS: This season on the show, Blake Shelton will be joined by country star Trace Adkins as an adviser. Adam Levine’s adviser for his team will be Julia Michaels. Alicia Keys has teamed up with Shawn Mendes and Hailee Steinfeld has joined the show as Kelly Clarkson’s adviser as well.

NEW FEATURE: There has been a new feature implemented this season and Adam Levine is hit by it on the premiere episode. Each coach has the opportunity to block another coach during the auditions when vying for an artist to be on their team. Alicia Keys explained to Parade that, “The block gives you the opportunity to block whichever coach you don’t want to take the artist that you want to get.”

LIVE STREAM: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC live online with your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library with dozens of exclusives in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including NBC (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: NBC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

FuboTV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Sling TV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

In addition to being able to watch NBC live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via NBC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu, DirecTV Now, FuboTV or Sling TV credentials to do that.