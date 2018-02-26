‘The Voice’ Judges 2018 USA: Meet the Season 14 Coaches & Advisers

Photo by: Art Streiber - NBC

Season 14 of The Voice begins with three returning coaches and one new celebrity judge in the mix. Later on this season, there will also be a new batch of advisers joining each individual coach to help their team members better their performances. Get to know all about each of the 2018 coaches, along with their advisers in our breakdown below.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson is the new judge in the mix this season and she talked about the gig to Entertainment Online, “I’ve been in talks with The Voice about doing stuff for years. It’s a family decision too, for us. Like, my husband [Brandon Blackstock] manages Blake [Shelton] so we’re all in one place and it’s going to be good. And I’m excited, ya’ll …” Helping out Clarkson as an adviser on the show will be Hailee Steinfeld.

Adam Levine

Adam Levine is a longtime judge on the show and his bromance with Blake Shelton really draws people in. Recently, Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo recently welcomed their second daughter together and his band Maroon 5 is heading out on tour, so his plate is definitely full. For Levine’s adviser this season, singer Julia Michaels is joining in.

Alicia Keys

At the end of season 12 of The Voice, Keys revealed that she was leaving the show and explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, “I can’t wait for you to hear new music, and so that’s one of the reasons why I won’t be able to come back next season. But I love writing. It’s just the most beautiful, exciting things, and every time I get better. That’s the blessing and magic of writing.” Keys had also told TV Insider, “Who knows what the future holds, but I know this one is my final season.”

Clearly, Keys was not done with the show, according to Billboard. In an interview, Paul Telegdy, president of alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment told Billboard, “We are thrilled to welcome back Alicia’s positive energy, competitive spirit and sheer talent. She brings unparalleled expertise and has proven she knows how to help artists win. The chemistry between Alicia, Kelly, Adam and Blake will make for a wildly unpredictable and compelling season 14!” Helping Keys out this season is Shawn Mendes as an adviser.

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton is still in a relationship with former Voice coach Gwen Stefani and he appears to be loving life as much as usual, according to E! News. Even so, he’s been the subject of rumors lately, as Radar Online has reported rumors he wants off The Voice. A source revealed, “Blake has made tens of millions of dollars on The Voice and he has gotten insane exposure for his music, but the money and fame have changed Blake. He is a cry baby if he doesn’t get his own way and he barks orders at people.”

Shelton seems like anything but a cry baby. This season on the show, country star Trace Adkins is coming aboard as his adviser.