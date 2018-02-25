‘The Walking Dead’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 8 Episode 9 Online Tonight

AMC

Tonight is the Season 8 midseason premiere of The Walking Dead, Season 8 Episode 9. We’re almost scared to watch the episode, considering how the midseason finale ended. In December, after a long, drawn-out battle, Rick found Alexandria’s survivors hiding underground. Carl was with him. But Carl had been bitten. And that was the moment when everyone’s lives began to fall apart. Still to this day, viewers aren’t sure how to take it. Some are hoping Carl will somehow miraculously survive. Others are angry about this marked departure from the comics. And others are withholding judgment until they see how this plays out on the show. If you don’t want to be spoiled for tonight’s episode, then you may want to watch the show live, starting at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMC. The episode is 83 minutes long tonight, ending at 10:23 p.m. Eastern. If you’d like to watch the premiere as it airs and you need to watch it on your computer, phone, or tablet, read on for instructions below.

How to Watch a Live Stream of Tonight’s Midseason Premiere

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch AMC online, on your phone, or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free:

DirecTV Now: AMC is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what channel bundle you choose, and you can then watch AMC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: AMC is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch AMC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

AMC.com: In addition to being able to watch AMC live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via AMC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the AMC app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Now or Sling TV credentials to do that.

If you miss live streaming the show tonight, your opportunity isn’t over. Full videos of each episode are typically available the day after the show airs, for a limited time, for people with a cable subscription. You can go directly to the episodes here.

And finally, if you don’t mind watching the episode tomorrow after it airs, you have some options for that too. The episode will be available the day after it airs in a variety of formats. (Sometimes, the episode is released earlier than this.) You can find the episode On Demand or on AMC.com here. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can still watch the episode by purchasing it on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and Xbox. On Amazon, viewers who pre-order Season 8 of The Walking Dead will receive the episodes the day after they broadcast.

Preparing for Tonight

Fans are not OK with what might be happening with Carl. At the beginning of the midseason finale, we picked up after Daryl, Tara, and Morgan had defied Rick’s plan and driven a hole through the Sanctuary wall, letting the walkers pour inside — but also paving the way for the Negan’s people to escape. (It’s really not clear how they escape or reorganized so quickly, but I think we’re supposed to ignore that part as viewers.) Rick had brought the Scavengers with him to show them that Negan was finished, but that plan fell apart too. Carol drove onto the scene and rescued Rick.

Meanwhile, Enid and Aaron went to Oceanside to try to convince them to help. But Enid accidentally killed one of their leaders and kind of ruined that plan.

Jesus and Maggie were stopped by Simon and his crew, and they had Jerry captured. Simon told them to hand over their guns. He killedNeal to show he’s serious. They handed over their guns, and Maggie and Jesus returned to the Hilltop. She promptly killed a Savior. “Saviors stole one of ours on the road. We’re not even but it’s a start.” She later wrote a message, letting the Saviors know that she had 38 more of their people.

Another Savior crew was at the Kingdom, wanting them to hand over Ezekiel. But Ezekiel created a distraction, helping his people escape. He locked the gates, locking himself into the Kingdom with the Saviors, and told Carol to save everyone like she saved him.

Eugene visited Gabriel at the Sanctuary, and “dropped” the keys to a vehicle, so Gabriel could escape.

Negan arrived at Alexandria. He and Carl had a heart-to-heart talk (their scenes are always amazing.) Negan wanted Rick dead because Rick left Negan with no option but to die. Carl offered his life in exchange for everyone’s — and in exchange for peace. But Carl was really buying time for his people to escape. Explosions were set off and Carl took off, escaping. After Carl escaped, Rick arrived and he and Negan got into a knock-down-drag-out fight. Rick finally escaped and found Michonne. Together they went into the sewers, where the people were hiding. They found Maggie, Jesus, Rosita, Tara…and then Carl. And that was when Carl revealed that he had been bitten.

Tonight could be painful.