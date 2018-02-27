‘Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious BIG’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Yourube

Tonight is the premiere of the latest true-crime series, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.. The show will premiere tonight, February 27, at 10pm ET/PT on USA Network. It will dive into the iconic rap artists’ deaths, as investigated by detective Greg Kading and detective Russell Poole. The show will star Josh Duhamel as Kading, and Marcc Rose as Tupac Shakur. Rose also played Tupac in Straight Outta Compton.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch USA Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including USA Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of USA on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: USA is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch USA live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Sling TV: USA is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch USA live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

In addition to being able to watch USA Network live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via USANetwork.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the USA app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu, FuboTV or Sling TV credentials to do that.

Preview

In their review of the show, The New York Times writes, “So the most conspicuous aspect of “Unsolved”… is its certainty. Here is a show that offers answers, a ticktock of the various investigations into the killings that have resulted in no arrests but not, if “Unsolved” is to be believed, in no answers.”

The show draws heavily from former LAPD detectives Greg Kading and Russell Poole, who, though they never met, each fervently investigated the murders of the late rap icons. The series is directed by Emmy winner Anthony Hemingway, one of the brains behind The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

In a recent interview with The Source, actors Marc Rose (who plays Tupac) and Wavyy Jonez (who plays Biggie) opened up about the series. Asked what questions the show will address that the public doesn’t already know, Marcc says, “A few questions “Unsolved” will address are: What actually went down during the investigation of these two murders? Did Voletta Wallace actually sue the LAPD? How did their deaths affect their families and the people around them? Hip hop fans will be enlightened by the amount of information we managed to include in each episode.”

Asked why he thinks such high-profile cases haven’t been solved yet, Marcc says, “Well, unfortunately, most of the people who testified/were involved back in the day are either dead or in jail. Detectives have also been removed from cases so you can only imagine.”

Biggie and Shakur died just six months apart and it has long been believed that their deaths were, in some way, intertwined.