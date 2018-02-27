‘Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac & Biggie’: Meet the Cast

Getty

Tonight, USA Network will air the scripted true crime series Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.. The show will dig deep into the unsolved murders of the rap artists, focusing on two LAPD detectives, Greg Kading and Russell Poole, who approached the investigations from different angles.

The show is executive produced by Anthony Hemingway (American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson) and stars Josh Duhamel, Jimmi Simpson, and Marcc Rose (who also played Tupac in Straight Outta Compton.)

Josh Duhamel as Detective Greg Kading

Josh Duhamel plays the role of Detective Greg Kading. Duhamel has appeared in films like When In Rome, Life as we Know It, New Year’s Eve, and played one of the main protagonists in Transformers.

The man Duhamel plays, Greg Kading, is a former LAPD detective and the author of the book Murder Rap: The Untold Story of the Biggie Smalls & Tupac Shakur Murder Investigations.

Jimmi Simpson as Detective Russell Poole

Jimmi Simpson has held a number of roles in notable television shows and films including It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Westworld, Person of Interest, The Newsroom, Psych, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, 24, and Black Mirror.

Simpson will play Detective Russell Poole in the series. Poole led the department’s initial investigation into Biggie’s murder.

Marcc Rose as Tupac Shakur

Marcc Rose is best known for Straight Outta Compton, where he also played Tupac Shakur. He has said that because of his uncanny resemblance to the late rapper, he’s often stopped on the street. Rose is also the founder of the clothing line Controversial Treatment.

In a recent interview with Rose, The Source asked what ‘Unsolved’ will address that the public doesn’t already know? He said, “A few questions ‘Unsolved’ will address are: What actually went down during the investigation of these two murders? Did Voletta Wallace actually sue the LAPD? How did their deaths affect their families and the people around them? Hip hop fans will be enlightened by the amount of information we managed to include in each episode.”

Wavyy Jonez

This series marks Jonez’ first acting credit on IMDB. In an interview with Parade, Wavyy was asked what the process of getting the role was like. He said, “Somebody hit me up on the internet and told me about it. I looked, and my thought was that it was a scam! But my friends kept trying to convince me that [auditioning] was the right thing to do and see what happens. And I did, and they called me back, and they said the producers liked my audition and wanted to fly me out to test for the role.”

Jonez says he’s always been a fan of Biggie. “Being from New York, it was like he told our story, that young, hungry story of trying to get out of our predicament and into better situations. When I got the role, I knew that greatness could often be imitated but never duplicated, but I can come close to what a great human being he actually was.”

Bokeem Woodbine as Detective Daryn Dupree

FIlm actor Bokeem Woodbine will star as Detective Daryn Dupree. Woodbine is known for his work on season 2 of Fargo, which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award and Critics’ Choice TV Award. He also played Herman Schultz in the film Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Detective Daryn Dupree is a key member of Greg Kading’s task force.