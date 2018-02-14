Valentine’s Day Animals: 15 Adorable Photos to Celebrate Love

An Alaskan sea otter is given a heart-shaped block of ice.
It’s Valentine’s Day, which means it’s pretty much the perfect day for sharing adorable photos of animals with hearts. Sometimes people get great ideas about posing animals with hearts and creating wonderful, heart-warming photos: from dogs to cows to polar bears, and everything in between. So whether you’re excited about today or feeling a little down, there’s no reason why you can’t take a moment and enjoy the beauty of these adorable animal photos. This first photo features Alaskan sea otter ‘Yutan’ as he holds a heart-shaped pice of ice given to him by his keeper at the aquarium at the Hakkeijima Sea Paradise amusement park in Yokohama, suburban Tokyo, on February 11, 2013.
GettySixteen-year-old Alaskan sea otter ‘Yutan’.
This ox is named ‘Heart’ because of its adorable heart-shaped marking on his forehead. In this photo below, Heart relaxes at Yamakun Farm on February 12, 2009 in Yokohama, Japan. Born in the year of the ox and ahead of Valentine’s Day, the ox drew attention from around the country and the world.
In this 2009 photo, a polar bear plays with a heart-shaped ice block at Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise in Japan. On Valentine’s Day in Japan, women customarily and traditionally give men gifts of chocolate to express their feelings. And the zoos often celebrate by giving heart-shaped ice or food to the animals in residence.
It might be tough to find something cuter than sea lions in love, as shown in the photo below. Female sea lion Sarasa “kisses” male sea lion Pucchi during an attraction in Tokyo.
GettyFemale sea lion Sarasa “kisses” male sea lion Pucchi during an attraction at the Aquastadium aquarium in Tokyo.
In the photo below, a bottlenose dolphin swims near a heart-shaped ice block at Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise in Japan. On Valentine’s Day in Japan, local zoos sometimes celebrate the holiday with adorable photo opps between animals and heart-shaped pieces of ice or food.
In this photo below, a female Sumatran tiger named Raika bites a wooden heart during a photocall at London Zoo, 13 February 2006. Keepers at the Zoo were attempting to spice up the romance between critically endangered Sumatran tigers, Raika and Lumpur in time for Valentine’s Day. Raika and Lumpur were part of a European breeding program. The wooden hearts formed part of their enrichment activity, stimulating the tigers’ keen sense of smell.
A woman kisses her dog while posing behind a heart-shaped pastry during a flashmob in Paris on February 14, 2014, to mark the launch of the website Wikilove.com, an online encyclopedia of love. Have you ever posed for a Valentine’s Day photo with your pet?
An African Penguin pulls a Valentine’s Day card from California Academy of Sciences senior biologist Jarrod Willis at the California Academy of Sciences on February 13, 2014 in San Francisco, California. In honor of Valentine’s Day, the colony of African Penguins at the California Academy of Sciences received heart-shaped red valentines with hand written messages from Academy visitors.
So cute! In the photo below, a diver feeds red heart-shaped squid meat to a ray at a feeding session ahead of Valentine’s Day at the Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo on February 10, 2015.
GettySunshine Aquarium in Tokyo
Another penguin pic! Here, an African Penguin pulls a Valentine’s card into its next box at the California Academy of Sciences.
In Damascus, a parrot appears to be offering passersby a romantic rose.
GettyA parrot holds a red rose at a flower shop in Damascus.
In this photo below from SeaWorld, SeaWorld San Diego trainer Kelly Plowman gets a special Valentine from O.P. Otter, an Asian small-clawed river otter who performs with her during the park’s sea lion and otter show. The question is: are there chocolates in that box or sardines? The photo was taken on February 14, 2012 in San Diego, California.
GettySeaWorld San Diego
More love at SeaWorld! Below, trainer Summer Matthews celebrates Valentines’ Day with Clyde, a California sea lion, in 2012.
Finally, in the photo below, a pair of Caribbean flamingos extend their heads and necks in a heart shape as flamingos perform courtship dances at the Saitama Children’s Zoo in Higashimatsuyama, Saitama prefecture, north of Tokyo on February 13, 2011. This photo was taken one day before St. Valentine’s Day.
