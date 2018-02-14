How to Get Free Rides on Valentine’s Day: Uber & Lyft Codes

Getty

There’s no reason to drink and drive on Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re out on a date and you both had a little too much to drink or you’re having a single Valentine’s Day that simply requires drinking, there are plenty of options available to avoid drinking and driving. Many transportation companies are offering reduced-price coupon codes for the day. You can also reduce your price even more if you know how to avoid surge pricing. If you know of any other good coupon codes, let us know in the comments below.

Uber Codes & Surge Pricing Tips

If you’re a new Uber user, the following codes may be able to get you a free or reduced-price ride today. Keep in mind that at certain times tonight when more people are using Uber, it’s possible that Uber might surge its prices during higher traffic times. If you want to check on surge pricing, the app Flare helps with this service and lets you compare prices from multiple Carshare and Rideshare trips. SurgeProtector is another app that lets you find close locations that don’t have Uber surges (but it hasn’t been updated since February 2016.) To avoid surges, try to leave a little before peak traffic times. You can also pay attention to fare estimates on your phone, to get an idea of when is the best time to call your Uber. You can also share rides with people going to similar locations using UberPOOL where it’s available.

According to RetailMeNot and other sources, the following codes may work for you:

5 free rides: Shannonl9899ui

$15 off your next ride: eileent1501ue

Free ride: 2depygtue

Free ride: marilynr1664ue

Free ride: arthurb4291ui

Free first ride: leezak70ui

$5 off your first 4 rides: edc2307ue

Free ride: matthewp442

$10 off up to 10 rides: shaikt49ue

2 free rides: vikasj6625ue



Note that these discount codes can be cancelled by Uber at any time. Remember, even if there is Uber surge pricing, the cost is still cheaper than the cost of a DUI, impounded car prices, lost wages from being in jail, the cost of hiring an attorney, etc.

Lyft Codes

If you prefer using Lyft to Uber, the following codes may be useful. Note that Lyft may change or cancel these codes at any time. (Look at RetailMeNot or PromoCode2017 for more codes if these don’t work.)

Up to 4 free USA rides: HOTOFFER

Up to $20 off rides in the USA: HOTCAR

Free rides for all new USA users: COOLCREDIT

Free $20 credit for new USA users: ILOVEYOU

Free Rides in the US: TANK

Free Rides for USA users: JADVIGA21705

Free $20 credit for Canadian users: CANADIANRIDE

Lyft may also use surge pricing, like Uber does, during peak hours. This means that if you get a Lyft ride during the busiest times on Valentine’s night, the ride may cost more than it typically does. However, if you schedule your Lyft ride in advance, you may be able to lock in current rates and avoid any surge. (Note: Some locations charge surge prices anyway, and it appears that Uber does not offer this option for avoiding surges.) But just remember, even if there is Lyft surge pricing tonight, the cost is still cheaper than the cost of a DWI.

Uber & Lyft Alternatives

If you’re really concerned about surge pricing, you can also look into alternatives to Uber and Lyft. There are some similar services, although they aren’t available in all areas.

Via is an app that some people like. You can download the iTunes version here and the Android app here. It serves New York City, Chicago, and D.C.

Flywheel in another alternative, downloadable on Android here and iTunes here. It works in LA, Portland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle.

ZTrip lets you book a private sedan without the surge. You can choose a VIP black car or a taxi. The downside is that the waits can be longer. It’s available at 70 airports, plus Austin, Baltimore, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver, Houston, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Northern Colorado, Orlando, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, San Antonio, Tampa, and West Palm Beach.

Curb is in 65 cities around the U.S. and connects riders with taxis. It works similarly to ride-hailing apps, letting you request rides based on location.