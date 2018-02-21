WATCH: The Brit Awards 2018 Full Show LIVE STREAM

The full show of the 2018 Brit Awards, aka The Brits, is available at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT via live stream, as it airs live from the O2 Arena in London, England. You can watch the live stream above. For those who would like to watch the awards show on television, it is set to air on the AXS channel, from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT tonight. Jack Whitehall is the show’s host and presenters include a wide range of celebrities, from music group Little Mix to young actress Millie Bobby Brown.

Justin Timberlake opened up the show and he was joined by Chris Stapleton, prior to the first award for British Female Solo Artist. And the winner was Dua Lipa, who is also a performer today. Timberlake and Stapleton performed the song “Midnight Summer Jam” and “Say Something”. Other performers include Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Liam Gallagher, Rag’n’Bone Man with Jorja Smith, Rita Ora with Liam Payne, and Stormzy. Sam Smith will also appear to perform his song “Too Good at Goodbyes.” Ariana Grande was reportedly set to give a surprise performance at the awards, but she got sick and had to cancel, according to The Mirror. Grande had reportedly agreed to participate in a tribute to the victims of the Manchester shooting.

A source revealed to The Mirror that, “Ariana fell ill and was going to come in spite of that, but was ordered by her doctor to not fly … It was utter chaos when the call came in that Ariana couldn’t do it. It’s race against time to get someone to do what is very much the centerpiece of the entire show.”

For the pre-show performers tonight, Paloma Faith performed “Crybaby”, Julia Michaels sang “I Miss You”, Stormzy performed “Let Me Down”, Clean Bandit performed “Symphony” and Liam Payne delivered “Strip That Down. Jorja Smith and J Hus were also performers.

At tonight’s awards show, in support of the Time’s Up movement, many artists wore white roses to the event, according to BBC. The same statement with white roses was recently made at the 2018 Grammy Awards as well. The official motto of Time’s Up, featured on the organization’s website reads, “The clock has run out on sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace. It’s time to do something about it.” When it comes to Time’s Up official mission, the organization states, “TIME’S UP is a unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere. From movie sets to farm fields to boardrooms alike, we envision nationwide leadership that reflects the world in which we live … Powered by women, TIME’S UP addresses the systemic inequality and injustice in the workplace that have kept underrepresented groups from reaching their full potential. We partner with leading advocates for equality and safety to improve laws, employment agreements, and corporate policies; help change the face of corporate boardrooms and the C-suite; and enable more women and men to access our legal system to hold wrongdoers accountable.”