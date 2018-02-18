‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Live Feeds for Week 3

Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

We are heading into week 3 of Celebrity Big Brother 2018 and recently, the cast members got rid of one of their biggest competitors, Shannon Elizabeth. Upon exiting the house, the actress revealed that when she casts her jury member votes at the end of this game, there may be some players who she holds grudges against. She explained:

If there’s somebody there that I respect the game they play, and I feel like they earned it, then that’s going to get my vote. But right now, from everything I’m hearing [about] Ross and Marissa and Ari and Brandi, I’m not respecting the game they play. What I said to them directly is, “It’s fine if I feel like you guys turned on me because I got caught trying to do something,” but I didn’t. I didn’t turn on them, I didn’t have all of these alliances behind my back that they were trying to accuse me of, I actually had their backs.”

For those unfamiliar, cast-offs from the show make up the jury that ultimately decides who the winner of the show is … What makes this such an interesting game is that cast members often have to back-stab each other to make it far in the competition, but they’re burning bridges with people who ultimately decide their fate.

According to CBS All-Access, fans across the country will be able to watch the live broadcast of the show across multiple platforms. In addition, fans can catch up on every episode on-demand after they air live. The show can be watched on mobile devices via the CBS App for iOS, Android and Windows 10, and on Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Fire TV, and Amazon Channels, according to CBS. The 24/7 live feeds inside the house are also available to watch online via CBS All-Access.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS All-Access online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show at no cost:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 3-day free trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in at least 20 markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Celebrity Big Brother After Dark, aka BBAD, is an after-show that will exclusively air live on Pop TV. The show brings fans a live late-night look inside the Big Brother house seven nights a week, starting Wednesday, February 7, 2018, from 12 – 3 a.m. ET/9 p.m. – 12 a.m. PT through Saturday, February 24, 2018.

The contestants still in the mix on the show include Ariadna Gutiérrez, Brandi Glanville, James Maslow, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Mark McGrath, Metta World Peace and Omarosa Manigault. The show’s two-hour finale will air on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.