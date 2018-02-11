Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Cooking with Love’ Filmed?

Crown Media

Tonight Hallmark is premiering its third in a series of Countdown to Valentine’s movies, Cooking with Love. In this movie, the show must go on even if the producer has to deal with a chef with a reputation. The movie stars Hallmark favorites Ali Liebert as Kelly and Brett Dalton as Stephen. But where was it filmed? Find out more details about where the movie was filmed below.

Cooking with Love was filmed in Vancouver in Canada. Vancouver is frequently the location for many Hallmark movies. Some examples of movies recently filmed there include Royal New Year’s Eve, With Love Christmas, A Joyous Christmas, The Christmas Train, Miss Christmas, and many more. One of the main locations for filming was in Yaletown, Vancouver. Homer Street, Mainland Street, and Emery Barnes Park were among the locations. Yaletown is known for its older warehouse buildings and hip restaurants, many boasting outdoor terraces, along with indie boutiques. The waterfront has a Seawall that’s popular for biking and walking. This is one of the regions’ “hippest” areas, with parks, restaurants, sidewalk cafes, and lofts.

If you visit Yaletown, you’ll have a lot to do. You can go jogging along the seawall or relax in one of the waterfront parks. You can enjoy meals in repurposed redbrick warehouses, include a nice seafood dinner. Or stay a little longer an enjoy a cocktail in the city’s bustling nightlife. There’s also lots of opportunities for shopping and picking up souvenirs.

One of the locations for the movie was 1100 Mainland Street for exterior shots. This featured a scene with the actors walking and talking on the west side of the block. Another location was 1100 Homer Street, for a scene outside the Brix and Mortar. It showed a man exiting the restaurant, talking on his phone, and walking down the block. Want to see pictures of the delicious food at Brix and Mortar? See their Facebook page here. They were listed by Daily Hive in 2017 as one of the 25 most romantic restaurants in Vancouver. Another scene, at 1235 Homer Street, is where the main characters had their first date.

Emery Barnes Park was a popular choice in the movie. The actors continued talking their while on their date, at the corner of Seymour St. and Davie St. Here’s a photo of the beautiful park when it’s snowing:

It was pretty cold while Cooking with Love was filming. The movie filmed in December until December 21, so you can bet there was plenty of snow and chilly temperatures to deal with. Here’s the synopsis for the movie from Hallmark: “Optimistic and cheerful TV producer, Kelly, doesn’t have time for love. Bad boy celebrity chef, Stephen, doesn’t have time for anything besides cooking. Fun with a side of love ensues as Kelly and Stephen are paired on a children’s cooking show.” Another synopsis reads: “In the running for a promotion, reality cooking show producer Kelly prepares for her cooking show for kids. When show host Chef Betty has an unexpected injury, Kelly hires controversial Chef Stephen as a replacement.”