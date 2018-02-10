Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Very, Very Valentine’ Filmed?

Crown Media

Tonight Hallmark is premiering its second in a series of Countdown to Valentine’s movies, Very, Very Valentine. In this movie, a shy florist meets her perfect match at a Valentine’s Ball, but she has no idea who he was because he was wearing a mask. Where was the movie filmed? Was it really in Brooklyn? Unfortunately, no, the movie was not filmed in Brooklyn. Very, Very Valentine was filmed in Hamilton, Ontario. So although you can’t go to New York to visit the sites of the movie, you can see the beautiful greenery and flowers if you decide to visit Canada.

Danica McKellar and Cameron Mathison star in tonight’s movie, Very, Very Valentine (originally called Valentine’s Gala.) Mathison talked with TV Goodness and shared that the movie was filmed in Hamilton. He said: “We shot it in Hamilton, Ontario. It plays for Brooklyn really nicely. [We filmed in] an actual arboretum and flower shop. They had some really nice facilities.”

Although McKellar starred in a movie about florists, she told Daily Republic that she actually knows very little about flowers. ““I love flowers but I’m no expert… Not that I’m an expert on romance but I have more experience with it. So far, I’m just a flower admirer.”

The movie was filmed in December, so it was very cold, but McKellar still had a lot of fun.

She talked about how cold it was, but everyone did their best to stay warm.

Here are some behind-the-scene pictures:

#TBT to a moment of reflection, rehearsing on the set of my upcoming movie #VeryVeryValentine… In the actual movie I'm wearing a mask in this scene, but there's a little magic caught here, and I just had to share…

Here’s the synopsis for the movie from Hallmark: “Helen, a kind hearted and shy florist, meets the perfect man at a Valentine’s Masquerade Ball. She enlists the help of her best friend Henry to track him down.” Another synopsis reads: Helen works in a flower shop and her best friend Henry at the botanical gardens. At a masquerade gala, she thinks a masked man is Henry but he’s actually off working. Enchanted by the dashing stranger, Helen is disappointed when he abruptly races off, dropping his rose boutonniere. Love-struck, she recognizes the rose and goes out in search of the man.”

Do you recognize any of the locations from the movie, such as the botanical gardens or the florist shop? Let us know in the comments below.